Tom. Hiddleston Engaged? Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have announced their Engagement!

Actor Tom Hiddleston hails from the UK. Since Hiddleston was still in college, an agent saw him in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and he began his professional acting career as a result. When “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” aired in the United Kingdom in 2001, Tom made his television debut and went on to star in more than 40 film and television productions, including Midnight in Paris (2011), Only the Brave (2013), Crimson Peak (2014), and The Night Manager (2017). (2016).

Tom Hiddleston Early life

Thomas William Hiddleston was born at Westminster Hospital in London on 9 February 1981. His father, James, was a physical scientist and his mother, Diana, a former stage manager, worked as an arts administrator. Hiddleston attended the Dragon School after previously attending Windlesham House School, where he was raised in Wimbledon with his sisters Emma and Sarah. When Tom was 12, his parents, James and Diana, divorced, and the next year, he enrolled in Eton College, where he would board until he was 18.

Tom Hiddleston Career

“The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” (2001) was Hiddleston’s first starring role, but he also starred in “Conspiracy” (2001), “Armadillo” (2001), and “The Gathering Storm” (2002). Emma, Tom’s sister, was one of his co-stars in “Unrelated,” which he appeared for the first time in 2006. He has performed in theater productions of “The Changeling” (2006), “Cymbeline” (2007), “Othello” (2008), and “Ivanov” (2008) and appeared on Channel 5’s “Suburban Shootout” (2006) and the BBC’s “Wallander” (2008) as Bill Hazledine and Magnus Martinsson (2008).

Besides “Archipelago,” Hiddleston’s second picture in 2010, “Midnight in Paris, War Horse, Friend Request Pending, and Thor” in 2011, he had a busy year. A major success, the “Thor” film series has grossed $449.3 million in the first film, $644.8 million in “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), and $854 million in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017). The character of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has appeared in multiple “Avengers” films, notably the record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” from 2019.

Couple Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston are tying the knot — and she’s got the stunning jewelry to prove it. Ashton, 37, appeared at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with a stunning ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors over the weekend. PEOPLE has now confirmed that the couple, who began dating after starring in the 2019 play Betrayal together, are engaged. As of late last year, Ashton has been sporting a beautiful diamond ring with a halo of smaller stones around a huge oval center stone. At the London premiere of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in December 2021 and the British Fashion Awards in November 2021, she wore the retro-inspired ensemble.

Hiddleston wore a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, and Ashton wore a stunning pink Emilia Wickstead gown with a pink cape for the BAFTA Awards red carpet. AJ Odudu, a British television personality, posted a picture of himself and the pair at the BAFTAs after-party on Instagram. Ashton’s stunning ring is clearly visible in the selfie. In September 2021, at the 74th Tony Awards, Hiddleston and Ashton made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple.

As he attended the annual ceremony with Ashton by his side, the Loki star appeared to confirm their romance. Hiddleston wore a navy blue suit with a bowtie, and Ashton chose a red tulle Carolina Herrera gown for the occasion. In 2019, the two starred in a revival of Harold Pinter’s play Betrayal in which they both received critical acclaim.

Both Hiddleston and Ashton have roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Hiddleston plays Loki in Loki, while Ashton will appear in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in February of 2023 as a married couple named Robert and Emma in The Avengers: Infinity War.

“Everyone has a right to a private life,” actor Tom Hiddleston, who dated Taylor Swift in the past, stated in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph about why he doesn’t talk about his relationships. As he went on to say, “I’m passionate about what I do, and I put everything I’ve got into generating great art and wonderful entertainment.” “As a public figure, I have a private existence. And they are two distinct things.”

Tom.Hiddleston Relationship History

Tom was romantically linked to both Susannah Fielding, an actress, and Taylor Swift, a singer, back in 2008. The “Betrayal” co-star Zawe Ashton was said to be living with Hiddleston in Atlanta, where he filmed the “Loki” TV series, in July of 2020. Tom is also a London-based homeowner and a former UNICEF UK ambassador. To raise awareness about the effects of hunger and malnutrition, Hiddleston visited Guinea as an ambassador in 2013, and he returned to South Sudan in 2015 and 2016 to witness how the civil war was hurting the country’s youngsters.

When Tom spoke of his trips to South Sudan, he said, “All the people I’ve met have had to deal with horrible circumstances that no one should ever have to go through… My memories of South Sudan will last a lifetime.” Starlight Children’s Foundation, Comic Relief, Amnesty International, and Red Nose Day USA are just a few of the organizations that actor Tom Hiddleston has supported in the past. In order to support the TIME’S UP UK Justice and Equality Fund, Tom has made a donation. The Illuminating BAFTA Ambassador is also a BAFTA Ambassador.