Tooth Pari: Release Date for When Love Bites! Find out About the Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Review!

When Love Bites is currently in theaters, says Tooth Pari. This is the story of a toothless vampire who falls in love with a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata. However, they must overcome both natural and supernatural powers. Pratim D. Gupta, the show’s director, and writer is an Indian production with only one season.

The Netflix original series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bite, will debut on April 20, 2023. The first episode of the show will showcase a love story between humans and vampires because traditional love stories are too dull.

Cast Of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

A brand-new Netflix series titled Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will debut on April 20. The main character is played by Tanya Maniktala from the online series FLAMES and her appearance in the film A Suitable Boy.

The romantic fantasy thriller series, which is set in Kolkata, starring Shantanu Maheshwari from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Maniktala portrays the gorgeous vampire Rumi, and Maheshwari portrays Roy, a human dentist.

Premise Of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

The improbable love story between a dentist named Roy (played by Shantanu Maheshwari) and a disobedient vampire named Rumi (played by Tanya Maniktala) whose worlds collide is what makes When Love Bites more than just a typical love story.

Sikandar Kher plays Kartik Pal, a sub-inspector who initially pursues the wrong culprit, adding to the confusion. He discovers shocking tales and untold facts as a result of it. According to Kher, as the plot develops, Kartik’s character undergoes a transformation that reveals deeper depths and inner tensions.

Plot Of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

The spooky suspense novel Tooth Pari is set in Kolkata. The main character of the story is a dentist named Shantanu Maheshwari who falls in love with Tanya Maniktala, a vampire who needs dental work.

However, the Cutmundus, a group of vampire hunters led by Luna Luka (Revathy), endangers their romance. While two other vampires are portrayed by actors Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee, Sub Inspector Kartik, played by Sikandar Kher, is investigating a missing fang. Due to the conflict between humans and vampires, the program has an apocalyptic feel.

Trailer Of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

The Tooth Pari makers have unveiled a captivating-looking trailer for the program. A vampire and a dentist are shown having a romantic relationship in the trailer. This is hardly a straightforward love story, as the trailer makes it very obvious. The visuals in the series look genuinely beautiful and dramatic, and it will feature otherworldly themes. Here is a link to the trailer.

Review Of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

The new series, whose trailer was released on the occasion of World Oral Hygiene Day, which is observed annually on March 20, was described by the streaming service as a “must-see love story.” The popularity of vampire love stories, including The Originals and its cast, is already well known.

Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome, and Sikander Kher are among the actors who appear in the Endemol Shine India-produced program.

Where To Watch Of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites?

On Netflix, there is a vampire fantasy thriller called Tooth Pari. Follow the love story of a dentist and a vampire as their worlds collide in this passionate and engrossing drama.

Conclusion

The play’s cast is made up of talented actors who embrace their unusual roles and give captivating performances. With its exquisite graphics and engrossing narrative, Tooth Pari has the power to captivate spectators to the core. The Netflix-exclusive series was produced by Endemol Shine India.

