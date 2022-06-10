Trump Reaction to Hearing: Ahead of The Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, Trump Lashed Out!

As soon as House Select Committee on the January 6 attack’s first televised hearing was over, Donald Trump slammed the panel’s investigation, saying that the panel’s investigation was biased against him. After he was banned from Twitter in the wake of the January 6 riot on fears that he might use the medium to instigate more violence, the former president gave his thoughts on the televised proceedings on Truth Social.

“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk about the massive Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage,” Trump said. There is so much difficulty for our country! On Wednesday, President Donald Trump mentioned former ABC News executive James Goldston, who was called in to help the panel organize televised hearings that were broadcast on all major news networks except Fox News.

No More than A Ceremonial Position

At several points in the lead-up to his swearing-in as Senate President on January 6, Trump incorrectly indicated that Vice President Pence might halt the certification of 2020 election results. Even as the attack was going place, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done” with regards to blocking the election from being certified. “President Trump stoked an anti-Constitution crowd to march on Capitol Hill and undermine American democracy,” Thompson said in his opening remarks.

Legal jargon such as “seditious conspiracy,” “obstruction of an official action,” and “conspiracy to defraud the United States” boils down to this: January 6th was the conclusion of a failed coup. An effort to overthrow the government, as one protester described it, shortly after January 6.” Violence did not occur by chance. As Trump’s last-ditch effort to block the transition of power, it was a success.

It’s been almost exactly one year since former Vice President Joe Biden took office and now the select committee is gearing up for a month-long series of public hearings that will begin on Thursday and make even more transparent the coordinated effort to disrupt Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory. He was exonerated in the Senate for his role in the events of January 6 and is expected to be a prominent actor in the hearings that follow his ouster from office.

However, in his Thursday remarks, Trump alleges that the committee, which he says “refused to report on the huge quantity of indisputable evidence” that he says proves that the 2020 election was “stolen,” did not report on it. On Thursday, Republican legislators blasted the meeting, saying it failed to address pressing issues such as high gas prices and a shortage of baby formula. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated Thursday that he doesn’t see any prime-time hearings scheduled to address the price of gas, inflation, feeding our children, or making the streets safer; he added that Republicans will undertake a counter-investigation into January 6.

