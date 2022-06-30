Turning Red Where to Watch? How To Watch Turning Red and Get Free Access to Disney+?

Big feelings are one of the many difficulties that come with maturing. Like Pixar’s “Inside Out,” “Turning Red” examines this rite of passage and the ways in which parents pass down their values and beliefs to their kids as well as the physical and mental changes that occur in their own children.

Pixar’s first female director, Domee Shi (“Bao”), has broken yet another barrier for female directors in Hollywood with “Bao.” There are now more central Asian characters included in a Pixar feature film than ever before. New songs created by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will also be featured in the film.

What Is ‘Turning Red’ About”?

As Meilin Lee approaches adulthood, “Turning Red” tracks her journey. Her mother Ming is a severe, omnipresent figure in her life who always presses her to improve herself and her demeanor. When Mei reaches puberty in the film, she turns into a large red panda when she gets overly thrilled about the hormones and big feelings that come with it.

Will ‘Turning Red’ Be Streaming or in Theaters?

On March 11, “Turning Red” will be available exclusively on Disney+ for streaming. Disney+ is the only place you’ll be able to see the film, as it won’t be shown in theaters.

“Turning Red” cast members have been revealed.

Rosalie Chiang voices Meilin Lei, the protagonist of the film. Ming’s mother, played by Sandra Oh, is a key character in the film.

How to Watch Turning Red Online

You’ll need a Disney+ membership to watch Turning Red right now. Turning Red and the whole Disney+ library of original series, movies, and other special features are all included in the $7.99 monthly subscription fee for Disney+. Do you need a better deal? The Disney Bundle Deal, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, is currently available. You’ll be able to watch Turning Red and all of Hulu’s and ESPN+’s content, too.

It is possible to watch Turning Red on a computer, tablet, or smartphone with both Disney+ subscriptions. To view Turning Red on your TV, use the Disney+ app on a Roku, Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV, or other compatible streaming device and cast it to your TV through HDMI.

To view Turning Red and other Pixar films that debuted on Disney+, like Luca and Soul, which are now available to stream, you’ll want to get the Disney+ Bundle.

When and Where to Watch “Turning Red”

It is possible to watch Disney+’s new show Turning Red online for free, even if the service does not offer a trial period of its own. The Verizon “Disney+ On Us” promotion gives you six months of Disney+ for free if you’re a Verizon customer. To take advantage of the free streaming promotion with your Verizon plan, click here to sign up for the offer. Turning Red is available on Disney+ for free with this code.

How to Get Free Access to Disney+ and Watch Turning Red

Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services are not required for Disney+ subscribers to watch Turning Red. If you choose to bundle Hulu and ESPN+ with your subscription, the cost is $13.99 per month ($7.99 per month or $79.99 annually).

It’s not only for children, either. In addition to Disney and Pixar classics like The Jungle Book and Up, Disney+ originals such as The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Loki, and The Book of Boba Fett are available, all of which are free to stream. Disney+ also has the Pixar films, Luca and Soul, if you’re a fan.