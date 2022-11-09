Wakanda Forever’s Missing Black Panther Character Is Explanated by Ryan Coogler.!

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets ready to herald in its next phase with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s a new face hiding behind the claws and cowl. With Chadwick Boseman’s T Challa and Ryan Coogler’s sequel to 2018’s film waving goodbye to Phase 4, Disney’s most recent set of Marvel films is wrapping up in a touching fashion.

The terrible death of Boseman in 2020 prevents him from appearing in Wakanda Forever, despite the fact that most of the Black Panther ensemble is back for more. Characters aren’t preparing for the fight between the Wakandans and Talokans because of circumstances beyond director Ryan Coogler’s control, while Daniel Kaluuya’s W Kabi is also skipping this one.

Remembering Black Panther, W Kabi was the Border Tribe’s head of security, Danai Gurira’s Okoye’s boyfriend, and T Challa’s rumored best buddy. W Kabi turned sides to back Erik Killmonger’s (Michael B Jordan) aspiration to the throne after losing faith in T Challa and the former monarch T Chaka for their failure to apprehend Ulysses Klaue,

who was responsible for the deaths of his parents. W Kabi was disarmed by Okoye in the Black Panthers finale, which was the last time we saw him. He didn’t appear in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame ensembles, but there must be a good reason for that.

When questioned about whether or not W Kabi had been lost to Wakanda in between films, Gurira said to CinemaBlend, “We did.” I am not able to get into too much information. You would have to inquire with my director about the entire situation. But we most certainly did.

There were things we considered doing but ultimately decided against. That’s a great question, Coogler said as he expanded the narrative. He is essentially exiled, but he is still in Wakanda if that makes sense. There is only one line that mentions his continued existence.

After Kuluuya told Variety that his absence was best for the tale, this helps to explain a little bit of the mystery. The Nopestar nonetheless expressed his excitement for Wakanda Forever.

You know I can’t tell you, he said when asked if he will ever return. That’s where you’re supposed to start! It appears that the Border Tribe either won’t appear or might play a rather small role. Why it’s so simple for Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the Talokans to break Wakanda’s boundaries could be due to their absence or an early onslaught.

Fans were right to wonder why W Kabi didn’t appear in the trailers, even though Kuluuya is one of the few original cast members who won’t be returning. Wakanda Foreverwill also feature other MIA characters like Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett).

It’s pure conjecture as to how Wakanda Foreverwill explain the W Kabi-shaped gap to viewers, but sequences showing T Challa’s funeral or memorial ceremony seem like the ideal setting to explain why his former BFF isn’t present. In either case, W Kabi’s tale is now over.

We at least know that there may be a chance for a reprieve in the future, and given that Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart is being described as a direct sequel to Wakanda Forever by Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore, who knows which familiar faces may appear? Nevertheless, don’t anticipate a quick rekindling of the romance between Okoye and W Kabi.

Remember that Marvel denied rumours that the first Black Panther omitted a passionate exchange between Okoye and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo; Wakanda Forever might have provided the opportunity to do so. Even though Okoye identifies as LGBTQ+, Michaela Coel appeared to give away that her character Aneka would be Ayo’s love interest in a Vogue interview.

The MCU is notorious for shock returns, which there have been many of late despite having such a vast number of narrative lines. Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his role as Samuel Sterns/The Leader in Captain America: New World Order, only 16 years after he first played the character in The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk will also make good on Charlie Cox’s long-rumored comeback as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The fact that W Kabi was taken into consideration during Wakanda Forever may not change the fact that there are still outliers, such as Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), who is long overdue for another chance.

We’ll have to wait and see if W Kabi is one of those forgotten characters who makes a surprising comeback like Lady Sif, or if he’s just another Betty Ross.