Was There a Major Cliffhanger in The Alaska Daily Season 1 Finale?

Does anyone else think that things were going a little bit too smoothly toward the end of the Alaska Dailyseason 1 finale ? At the end of the episode, Eileen had largely achieved her goals and was able to relax, toast her success, and have a drink.

Near the conclusion, we were particularly interested in learning if Eileen would remain in Alaska, and it turns out that she will! She won’t be leaving, allowing her to carry on with her work. Is there a competing newspaper in the Anchorage Eagle? Indeed, but will two distinct papers be able to thrive in a state with a smaller publication? These days, papers don’t always rule the large city!

We were more interested in whether or if there would be a significant cliffhanger in this case. And that was it? We witnessed the Northern Lights, giving us hope for a better tomorrow. In truth, it was it.

We didn’t have a major twist that may have ended the show or someone who came close to dying. A competing newspaper could be an issue, but generally speaking, it could have been much crazier.

If we were to use one word, to sum up, this conclusion, it would probably be something like “responsible.” This truly portrayed a show that was aware that it would not receive a season 2 and that they wanted to give viewers an appropriate conclusion. When all is said and done, doesn’t that have a certain charm?

Whatever transpires, Alaska Daily offered you a worthwhile journey and also brought to light some crucial topics that folks in the Lower 48 might not give enough thought to.

What did you think about the events of the Alaska Daily season 1 finale at ABC?

What are the possibilities that Alaska Daily will return for a second season?