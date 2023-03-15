The Time Is Now! Watch “Days of Our Lives” Renew for Two More Seasons.

the primetime period in television. Us Weekly will continue to keep tabs on which projects have been renewed and which have been canceled as networks make decisions regarding their schedule of shows.

The popular sitcom obtained an early renewal for season 3 as its second season on ABC began.

Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey said in a January 2023 statement that Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randy Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary, greatly deserved this renewal. This gifted collection of painters honors the hidden heroes of the public education system every week:

the teachers. Our favorite group of educators received two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations this morning and three Golden Globe Awards last night, adding some extra icing to the renewal cake. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I anticipate watching many more outstanding installments of this clever, real, and downright hilarious show.

The ABC Show Investigates Tales Involving Teachers in A Public School in Philadelphia.

Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are the stars of Abbott Elementary.

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, spoke openly about the future of Abbott Elementary prior to the good news.

He said to Variety at the 2023 Golden Globes the same month, “I believe the program just continues to evolve creatively. It’s in its second year. Each character is becoming more dynamic in Season 2, which is what we are watching, and the scenarios are becoming funnier. So, this program has years to run. Regarding Abbott’s future, I’m just consistently amazed and happy by what Quinta and her team do.

Likewise, CBS’s much-anticipated renewal of Fire Country was also delivered.

The drama program centers on a former prisoner who enrolls in a Northern California prison release firefighting program in an effort to find forgiveness.

Burke, Billy. Prior to being picked up for a second season, it had previously been renewed for a full season.