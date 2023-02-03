Watch the Sexy “Sex/life” Season 2 Trailer that Netflix Just Released.

Second round? With its sexy and spicy plot, Netflix’s “Sex/Life” grabbed viewers and left them wanting more.

Viewers haven’t stopped talking about the drama since its June 2021 streaming site debut, which is based on BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

The intriguing and contentious love triangle involves Billie (Sarah Shahi), her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and Billie’s ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos). Throughout season 1, Billie struggles to maintain the status quo at home with Cooper while still longing for the sex life she shared with Brad and finding herself again.

Shahi, who met her real-life boyfriend Demos on set, was initially drawn to the character because of the dynamic female lead. Even the actor, who plays Billie, is pushing for a second season of the show because of her three-dimensional personality.

Read More: Cindy Williams Passes Away at Age 75 After a Brief Illness.

I’ve always tried to participate in initiatives like these. The actress admitted exclusively to Us Weekly on the Watch With Us podcast in June 2021, “I just never got hired. I was always being paid to keep my clothes on while being hired as the tough girl. I’ve been itching to cry and be a little vulnerable in my emotions for a while.

The Chicago Fire alum was especially attracted by the fact that this project is written and directed entirely by women.

She said, “I just felt that being able to be a voice in a way that I felt was incredibly essential for women all over the world was just such an ability to stand for something, to speak for femininity.” You might desire to be the sexual goddess while also being a mother. One of the two doesn’t have to go for the other.

Read More: Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards, Who Used to Be on “Teen Mom Og,” Have Had Their Ups and Downs.

Shahi told Uss that she hoped the cast could dive into and explore these issues if the drama is renewed for further episodes because the season’s ending left the audience with a lot of unanswered concerns as well.

To learn everything we currently know about Sex/potential Life’s second season, scroll down: