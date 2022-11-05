An American Werewolf in London, Spawn, and The Best Free Movies on Plex in November

It’s the ideal time to curl up on the couch and start a new movie or rewatch an old favorite as the seasons change once more. Plex TV provides all of the movies and TV shows you could possibly want this November. It’s time to turn on Plex TV when the weather begins to get colder!

De Palma (Starts 11/21)

The love letter by Noah Baumbach and Jake Paltrow to Brian De Palma, the bad boy of the New Hollywood movement, is titled “De Palma.” Instead of using an excessive number of talking head interviews, the documentary wisely concentrates on De Palma’s own words, allowing the incessantly charming director and screenwriter to wax poetic.

De Palma is an important watch for fans of the director and anybody who appreciates uncompromising cinema, exploring De Palma’s innovative steadicam use, his painstakingly choreographed action sequences, and more.

An American Werewolf In London

we love An American Werewolf in London, but we didn’t always. The New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, who is renowned for her impeccable taste and thoughtful assessments, dismissed Jon Landis’ horror comedy at the time of its debut as being childish. We contend that the film’s callow characteristics are exactly what make it so charming.

A reimagining of The Wolf Man told in the satirical tone that first attracted your attention Animal House, An American Werewolf in London follows two American tourists who, smugly believing that the spooky folktales of the Old World are things to laugh at, ignore the warnings of the superstitious locals. Wow, are they mistaken. An American Werewolf in London, one of the best horror comedy ever created, introduced the concept of meta-commentary 15 years before Scream and has jaw-dropping, Academy Award-winning practical effects from Rick Baker.

First Reformed (Starts 11/18)

Paul Schrader would never be described as an optimist. The films of the filmmaker and writer are invariably sombre, reflective pieces that frequently conclude with tense people engaging in violent acts as a form of expression or atonement. That also applies to the 2017 movie First Reformed by Schrader.

The movie, which stars Ethan Hawke as a pastor of a tiny church, depicts what occurs when a man of God has an unflinching encounter with an environmental activist that fundamentally alters his perspective. First Reformed is a mesmerising character study that poses challenging issues and provides startling, thought-provoking solutions. It is a film about faith, isolation, and politics.

Spawn

Comic book adaptations have advanced significantly. Spawning follows Al Simmons, played by Michael Jai White, a mercenary who is killed after being betrayed by his boss in an adaptation of Todd McFarlane’s adored Image Comics antihero. Al is given the choice to lead an evil army and return to Earth as a Hellspawn once he has reached hell.

Al, however, decides to help those on earth instead, earning the wrath of The Clown, another one of hell’s emissaries played by a desperate John Leguizamo. As a special effects-heavy 90s movie, many of the effects haven’t held up too well, but some of the sequences are still spectacular. The attempts to promote Spawn as the next big comic book hero are amusing to watch, even though some of the voice-over work is horrible and some of the attempts at comedy are absurd, and it’s interesting to consider how these adaptations have evolved over time. Even if you detest it, you have to respect Spawn’s audacity.

Kung Fu

Featuring cool martial arts in a Western narrative style, the breakthrough 1970s series Kung Fu is now streamable on Plex. It probably served as an inspiration for shows like The Incredible Hulk. Kung Fu, starring David Carradine, follows the exploits of Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who journeys to America after the passing of his Chinese master.

Kwai Chang Caine is armed only with his spiritual training and his martial arts prowess as he searches for his half-brother while defending the weak and defeating villains. However, as the series went on, the Association of Asian Pacific American Artists lauded the show as a fantastic source of employment for the Asian performing community.

Obviously, the whitewashing on Kung Fuis objectionable by any standard, not just today’s. Kung Fu is a fascinating artefact because it was groundbreaking while also demonstrating how far we still had to go in terms of representation on film.