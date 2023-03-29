What Does the Green Matchbook Imply in Ted Lasso Season 3?

There will be more to talk about with Rebecca and the green matchbook as we get closer to next week’s premiere of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4. Why wouldn’t there be? We’ve been set up for a really exciting tale involving this guy up until this point, and we’re eager to see where it leads!

At least for the time being, this is where things get interesting. Hannah Waddingham’s character visited a psychic in the middle of episode 3, and it was during that session that it was made clear that she will soon become a mother. Isn’t that intriguing? We believe so, however, there are some concerns about what her family would be like given that she might parent a child alone.

So, the green matchbook Rebecca received from Sam at his new restaurant serves as a metaphor for something that points in the direction of this ultimate destiny. Yet, this does not necessarily imply that the medium was appropriate.

Instead, we interpret it as the character discovering a fresh feeling of optimism that this might ultimately transpire for her, which we are quite happy about. Since the beginning, we have been pulling for Rebecca to find happiness; now she just needs to figure out how.

After all of this, we anticipate that episode 4 will start up, but who knows? She might reconnect with Sam down this road. Although we adored the two of them together, they still have a lot of obstacles to overcome. He is still an employee of AFC Richmond, and at any time now, various HR issues could arise as a result of that.

What Do You Think the Green Matchbook Is Going to Lead Into Following Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 3 on Apple TV+?

