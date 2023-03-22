The Latest
2 minute read

What Happened to Roy Kent and Trent Crimm Before Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

What Happened to Roy Kent and Trent Crimm Before Season 3 of Ted Lasso?
Trent Crimm made his first appearance of the season in tonight’s episode of Ted Lasso, and as a result, we discovered a significant secret. Why does Roy Kent despise the former Independent reporter?

Let’s just say Roy was not a fan of Trent hanging around AFC Richmond to write a book, which was, for the record, the most obvious character twist imaginable. The character decided to order the team to stop speaking to him altogether because things had gotten so bad.

What Happened to Roy Kent and Trent Crimm Before Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Of course, this didn’t last as long as Roy had anticipated. Near the end of the show, Ted ordered the two to talk through their problems, and what we discovered from that was both straightforward and crucial. Trent gave a harsh appraisal of Roy as a prospect and player when he was just 17 years old.
He hasn’t forgotten about it, and he hasn’t forgiven him either. That’s something he’s carried with him throughout his entire career.

That does appear to have changed in the end. In a truly beautiful scene, the two were able to put an end to their dispute after realizing how similar they actually are. They were both impetuous young people who believed they could do whatever they pleased. They had to accept that they had to set aside their egos and their past as a result.

What Happened to Roy Kent and Trent Crimm Before Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Wouldn’t it be hilarious if the two got along? Indeed, in our opinion. That, though, might be going too far. We’re just relieved that Trent’s role will expand significantly this season after merely serving as a recurring character the prior two times.

