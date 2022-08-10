What Is Imdb Tv? How To Access IMDb Tv on Amazon Prime Video for Free in The Uk!

Earlier this year, Amazon introduced IMDb TV in the UK. This new streaming service is free for Fire TV users. The streaming service, which has been accessible in the US for the past three years, this month finally made it across the pond and brought with it a wealth of original material. Earlier today, Amazon said that 15 live linear channels had been added to IMDb TV for viewers in the UK, including channels for fans of Are We There Yet, Bridezillas, and Hell’s Kitchen as well as real crime, nature, and movie buffs.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about IMDb TV and how to access it in the UK. Viewers in the UK can now access the streamer via the Amazon Prime Video app on Fire TV.

Streaming IMDb TV in the UK

Both Prime and non-Prime consumers can now enjoy the platform’s original content through Amazon’s free premium streaming service IMDb TV in the UK.

Using the Prime Video app, locate IMDb TV by selecting the ‘IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – Free with Ads’ carousel.

For individuals who have Fire TV, an independent app for IMDb TV will be released within the next several weeks.

You can use a streaming stick, a laptop, a desktop computer, or a smart TV to watch Amazon Prime.

IMDb TV: What is it?

IMDb TV is a free streaming service provided by the IMDb entertainment database, which is accessible through Amazon Prime Video.

All IMDb TV content will be available to both Prime members and nonmembers because the platform is sponsored by advertisements.

The following IMDb TV originals are now available to viewers in the UK:

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is a documentary that follows the country singer.

A documentary on James Jordan, the father of NBA legend Michael Jordan, called Moment of Truth

LeBron James produced the docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which follows the back-to-back state winners.

Featuring Judge Judy, the courtroom reality series Judy Justice

Leverage: Redemption, is a crime drama about vigilante criminals who have changed their ways.

Several famous movies and TV episodes are also available on the service, including Meet the Parents, Community, and Pulp Fiction.

Amazon stated in November 2021 that the service has received 15 new linear channels, including the following:

A comedy series starring Terry Crews that follows divorced mother Suzanne and her new husband Nick as they attempt to coexist with their blended family is titled Are We There Yet?

Bridezillas is a reality television program that follows women as they get ready for their weddings.

Taking viewers into the minds of the most dangerous women in the world, Deadly Women is a true-crime television series.

Docustream is a service where you can watch TV shows and documentaries about the wonders of our globe.

Blockbusters that can be viewed for free on FilmRise

FilmRise Free Series – FilmRise’s channel of TV shows from a variety of genres, including Mutant X, Hunter, and Highway to Heaven.

Hell’s Kitchen is a real culinary show hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

Blockbusters and cult oldies are both available for free on the MovieSphere channel.

MythBusters is a Discovery Channel program that debunks urban legends.

Award-winning cuisine, travel, home, and design content can be found on Tastemade, a 24-hour channel.

The Design Network is a streaming channel for all things domestic.

This Old House – A Kevin O’Connor-hosted streaming channel that offers programs including This Old House and Ask This Old House.

Over 1,000 true-crime documentary movies and television shows can be found on the True Crime Now channel.

Early episodes of the Robert Stack-hosted Unsolved Mysteries program.

Voyager Documentaries is a channel for history, science, and nature aficionados.