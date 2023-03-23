What Is Trent Crimm Planning in Episode Three of Season Three of Ted Lasso?

We are getting ready for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+ with the knowledge that there will likely be a lot more Trett Crimm in store. How could there not be?

Currently, there are a few crucial points to keep in mind, starting with the following: Because he is writing a book about the team and its coach, this individual is now deeply involved with AFC Richmond.

While it is reasonable to question some of his motivations (and whether the outcome will be favorable at every turn), it does appear that this is a man who is traveling down a completely different path than he did in the past.

Read More: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9’s Teaser Has Been Taken Down.

So, at the end of the day, what kind of journey is Trent on? We do believe that, emotionally, there is much to be gained from witnessing his attempt to change from who he has been. Here is what James Lance’s actor had to say about it when he spoke with Vulture about it:

In order to make a reputation for himself, Trent has dedicated much of his life to demeaning other people and attacking them in the media. It was to establish a profession and develop a voice that people would pay attention to. He intended to amuse people. It was intended to make a splash in the journalism industry similar to how, say, Christopher Hitchens or writers like Will Self would with a hitchslap. Trent Crimm found a lot of inspiration in such writers. He had plenty to demonstrate.

He eventually burned out. His burnout is evident when we first meet him in season one, but Ted’s goodness and the ripples he makes in the world provide a lifeline. Trent decides to turn around and follow the light. Or he chooses to follow his happiness, as Jason advises in Think Like Gandhi, Follow Your Bliss. Trent’s journey includes making amends and growing as a person, and towards the conclusion of season two, when he declares, “I’m looking for something more,” we witness him realizing this for himself. Something unique.

Read More: Does Richard Schiff Intend to Leave the Good Doctor? Will Dr. Glassman Perish?

Due in large part to what he wrote about Roy Kent so many years ago that he carried with him even today, making amends to him was undoubtedly a worthwhile first step. Be ready for several more significant milestones like this, as well as heartwarming moments and stumbles. There are certain things in this program that aren’t quite or even close to being spotless.

What do you think will be coming for Trent Crimm as we get into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3?

Find out more information on Ted Lasso right now, including potential future developments.