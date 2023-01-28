Launch Date! What You Should Know About “Flipping El Moussas” by Tarek and Heather.

bringing their passion to television! The Flipping El Moussas, a new HGTV program, will star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (n e Young).

The couple announced their new endeavor in a press statement on Wednesday, June 22. “We are so pleased to welcome viewers into our world to watch the ins and outs of our day-to-day life,” they wrote.

Fans may witness us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning to closing business transactions by the afternoon since we are both accomplished real estate experts and busy parents. We can’t wait to share how the cameras are recording our experience like never before.

The show will also focus on significant changes in their personal lives, such as a home makeover and Heather’s 34-year-old boyfriend Tarek’s 40-year-old experiences with infertility.

Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, The Flip or Flopalum’s children, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall (n e Haack), will also feature on the program as they adjust to life as a mixed family.

According to Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., Tarek and Heather Rae’s story has millions of fans on their social media channels.

The dynamic duo’s rich business pursuits and exciting personal lives will be explored in greater detail in this new series, which will also provide the flipping advice and real estate knowledge viewers have come to expect from them.

Read More: Mike Tomlin: A Look at the Net Worth of the Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach

In addition to The Flipping El Moussas, Tarek will star in the upcoming second season of his own home improvement program, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.

After 10 seasons on HGTV, his prior show Flip or Flop, which also starred Hall, 38, came to an official conclusion in March. [The kids] were a little taken aback by it. The real estate investor exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022, “They didn’t really comprehend it, but you know, they know we work on a lot of different things, so they’re anxious to see what’s next.

I believe we will need to show the kids an episode of Flip or Flop from season 1 during this binge week. That is, I believe, scheduled.

Read More: Comedy by Andy Cohen He Came with A “Pocket Full of Edibles” to The CNN New Year’s Eve Broadcast.!

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in June 2022, Tarek and the Selling Sunsetstar—who got married in October 2021—teased their upcoming on-screen pairing.

At the time, Heather said to Entertainment Tonight, “My man is incredibly amazing. I’ve already learned so much from him and I would love to get into the flipping industry more.” Property is my passion. Why not transition because I’m already in the business?

The real estate agent jokingly said that the show is a nice method for them to spend time together every day after her husband added that they enjoy themselves while filming. You see, we already are that, but more.