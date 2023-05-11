What’s New on NBC Tonight: Law & Order, SVU, or Organized Crime?

Is Law & Order on NBC tonight in a fresh season? Will both SVU and Organized Crime join it? These three shows have become a staple in our schedules, so it only makes sense that we would want more this evening.

Let’s just say that this is where some good news is relevant, regardless of whether or not we will receive it. Come 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, all three of these shows will begin airing, and you will see them in the regular order. As the penultimate episodes of the season, you can expect them to set up some dramatic, powerful finales.

Do you wish to know a little more? Then, we advise looking over the synopses that are attached.

Law & Order, episode 21 of season 22, AppraisalThursday, May 11, 2023 (08:00 PM – 09:00 PM): Cosgrove and Shaw have reason to believe an art dealer was killed, but they are unable to make an arrest until they find her body. With only circumstantial evidence and a suspect with unrestricted resources, Price and Maroun must stand trial. The group honors a birthday.

Bad Things, episode 21 of season 24 of Law & Order: SVU Thursday, May 11, 2023 (09:00 – 10:00 PM): When a string of assaults have the same M.O. but distinct DNA at each crime scene, Benson and Carisi are perplexed. Muncy is determined to show that Elias Olsen has struck again.

Season 3 episode 21 of Law & Order: Organized Crime is titled Shadowerk.Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. and Friday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (Thursday): Stabler and Benson find a revenge-for-hire plan on the dark web after discovering a connection between DNA from an SVU rape case and an unsolved homicide from the OCCB.

Stabler approaches Professor Rollins for assistance with a crucial clue as Bell and Jet trace the money trail to identify the website’s anonymous creator.

You should be most interested in that final episode right now because it begins a MAJOR crossover that will continue into the finale and, hopefully, raise some important concerns along the way.

Read More: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 Return Date: What Are We Supposed to Say Now?

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight?

Make sure to comment below! After that, check back frequently for new updates.