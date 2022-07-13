When It Comes to The 2022 Emmy Awards, There Are Several Shows that Are Not Eligible for Consideration!

On top of seeing if your favorite show or actor has been recognized, this is the moment when people question why some were snubbed for Emmy nominations in 2022. That may be true in certain cases, but it’s not always the case. For example, some shows and actors aren’t eligible for consideration because of the eligibility period.

From June 1, 2021, to May 31st of 2022, Programs Have to Be Released in Order

From June 1, 2021, to May 31st of 2022, programs have to be released in order to be considered for the Emmys for 2022. If an episode airs after the eligibility period has passed but before June 16 (the deadline for the 2023 Emmys), it must be made available to TV Academy members by May 31 under the “hanging episodes” rule. But this means that a number of Emmy favorites are ineligible.

Both Stranger Things and Better Call Saul, Which Premiered This Year, Are in A Unique Position.

Both Stranger Things and Better Call Saul, which premiered this year, are in a unique position. There is a distinction between Netflix’s first season, which premiered on May 27, and its second, which premiered on July 1, in terms of eligibility. In order to be qualified, the first half of the last season of the AMC series (which aired from April 18 to May 23) must be included. There are no nominations this year for shows like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” despite their dominance in prior years.

Nominations for The Two Most Recent Seasons Were Made in 2021 for Both.

Nominations for the two most recent seasons were made in 2021 for both. There will be no Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale until September 14 (after the Emmys have even aired)! There is no release date for The Crown Season 5, either. All the buzz about series like Westworld and Obi-Wan Kenobi aren’t eligible for the Emmys in 2022 because they aren’t yet on the air.

The fourth season of HBO’s Westworld started on June 26 and is now airing. The third season of The Boys aired on Prime Video from June 3 through July 8th. On June 16, FX aired The Old Man. Disney+ also lost most of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s seasons after the May 31 deadline (and the finale after the June 16 deadline, even if it had been made available to Television Academy members).

