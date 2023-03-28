The Latest
When Season 2 Episode 12 of How I Met Your Father Will Be Back on Hulu.

It makes sense to be interested in learning when How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 12 will air after what you see tonight on Hulu. What’s the bad news then? Let’s just say that you’ll have to wait a long to see it.

In case you missed the news, this week the folks at the streaming service stated that the Hilary Duff series will be going on pause following the two-part event tonight, with the return plan being that the show will come back on May 23. The finale is scheduled to premiere on July 11 and new episodes will start streaming once more every Tuesday.

Does this make any sense? Indeed, but despite all of this, we continue to hope that at some point, we will start to hear some good news about season 3. Is that too much to ask for at this point? We do believe that the show’s mythology has been developed in such a way that it might continue for many more years, and we hope that the ratings will be high enough to enable that to happen. (Unfortunately, this streaming service does not provide viewing information in advance.)
We know that the majority of this current season has already been filmed, and there is something very special coming for the finale in particular: It was filmed live! Throughout the whole history of the How I Met Your series, this has never happened before. Even though this is a sitcom, it isn’t always shot in a way that makes this kind of thing viable. We appreciate that they are experimenting a little with the format!

What we want from the story is to be mildly astonished. Many pairings and potential outcomes currently appear apparent, but will that hold throughout time?

What Do You Most Want to See When It Comes to How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 12 on Hulu?

Vishal Rana
