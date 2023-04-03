When Will the Fourth Season of Bridgerton Start Filming for Netflix?

We are aware that the release of Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix will take some time, but for the time being, let’s look ahead.

Let me specifically point out a few points to you. It is good to know in advance that season 4 WILL be available on a streaming service in the future. Beyond that, season 3’s filming is already finished. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a long before we can view it.

We anticipate that the third season will debut sometime near the end of the year. The Queen Charlotte prequel is currently scheduled for May. The Netflix staff will take their time in this situation.

So when will season 4’s filming begin? We’re still awaiting further information on the specifics, but it wouldn’t surprise us if it began either in the latter part of this year or the early months of 2024. The streaming service and producers will use every effort to secure a suitable location for the show and its upcoming run of episodes.

Also, it makes natural that Netflix would desire to stockpile these programs. It gives them options in terms of when they will air them moving forward.

If we were to make a forecast right now about the release date of season 4, we would point to the latter half of 2024. Season 3 would allow the show to make this more of an annual event if it debuted in late 2023.

Who Will Be the Focus of Season 4?

Of course, it is a significant concern, especially for people who are not entirely familiar with the original source. When the series premieres later this year, we expect to at least learn more about this.

What Are You Most Hoping to See when It Comes to Bridgerton Season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you’ve done that, keep in mind to return later for some additional updates.