Where Can I Watch Bridge to Terabithia 2022? Is Bridge to Terabithia Available on Amazon Prime?

American fantasy drama Bridge to Terabithia was released in 2007 and was directed by Gábor Csupó and written by David L. Paterson and Jeff Stockwell. The same-titled book by Katherine Paterson from 1977 serves as its inspiration. The movie, starring Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Robert Patrick, Bailee Madison, and Zooey Deschanel, centers on two 11-year-old neighbors who, in an abandoned tree house, spend their free time together while inventing the imaginary realm of Terabithia as a way to deal with reality.

The author’s son, screenwriter David Paterson, served as the inspiration for the original book’s events. He asked his mother if he could adapt the book into a screenplay, and she consented partly due to his prowess as a dramatist.

Bridge to Terabithia 2022 Plot

11-year-old Jesse “Jess” Aarons is a budding artist who lives in Lark Creek with his poor family. He travels to school by bus with his younger sister May Belle, dodging Janice Avery, the school bully. Scott Hoager and Gary Fulcher bully Jess in class, and she also meets Leslie Burke, a new student.

Jess enters a running competition during a break after practicing at home. To Jess’ chagrin, Leslie enters as well and ends up winning. Leslie and Jess discover they live next door to one another on the walk home.

Bridge to Terabithia 2022 Cast

Playing Jess Aarons is Josh Hutcherson.

Leslie Burke is played by AnnaSophia Robb

May Belle Aarons is played by Bailee Madison.

Zooey Deschanel portrays Ms. Edmunds.

As Jack Aarons, Robert Patrick

As Mary Aarons, Kate Butler

As Bill Burke, Latham Gaines

Judy Burke, played by Judy McIntosh

as Janice Avery, Lauren Clinton

As Scott Hoager, Cameron Wakefield

As Gary Fulcher, Elliot Lawless

How to Watch Bridge to Terabithia

On iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu, you can rent or buy Bridge to Terabithia and stream it. Plex and Tubi both offer free streaming of Bridge to Terabithia.

Is Bridge to Terabithia available on Amazon Prime?

On Amazon Prime Video, Bridge to Terabithia is sadly not a free streaming option. However, you can select other shows and movies to watch from there because it offers a huge selection of programs and films to choose from for $14.99 per month.

Availability of Bridge to Terabithia on Peacock

The Peacock streaming library does not yet include Bridge to Terabithia. For just $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually for a premium service, Peacock offers a wide selection of other television shows and films.

Does Paramount Plus have Bridge to Terabithia?

Paramount Plus does not have Bridge to Terabithia. There are two membership tiers available for Paramount Plus: the $4.99/monthly Paramount+ Essential service, which includes ads, and the $9.99/monthly ad-free premium plan.

Do you know if Apple TV Plus has Bridge to Terabithia?

Sorry, Apple TV+ currently does not include Bridge to Terabithia. With an Apple TV membership that costs $4.99 per month, you can watch popular shows like Ted Lasso in the interim.

What channel airs Bridge to Terabithia?

No dice. Sadly, Bridge to Terabithia is still not available to stream on Chili.