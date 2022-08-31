Where Can I Watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days? Romantic Comedy Is Available to Stream on Amazon Instant Video!

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in Donald Petrie’s romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days from 2003. Based on the same-titled picture book by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long. Characters and the scenario were both developed especially for the movie because the book merely contains a list of humorous dating “don’ts.”

In the movie, a writer for a women’s magazine Andie Anderson plans to write an article about how she got her boyfriend to break up with her. This puts them at odds with one another after they decide to date each other. Advertising executive Benjamin Barry wagers that he can make any woman fall in love with him.

Plot

As the “How to” subject-matter specialist, Andie Anderson writes for the women’s magazine Composure. She’s bored and wants to write about more weighty subjects. Michelle, a friend of Andie’s, laments the fact that she is not pretty enough after going through yet another breakup.

Check More: Where to Watch Helluva Boss? When Does Helluva Season 2 Premiere?

Andie asserts that the issue is actually her needy, overly emotional behavior with men, and is motivated to write an article titled “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” to support her claim. Andie will start dating a man and cause him to break up with her in just 10 days by simply copying Michelle’s actions.

Cast

starring Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson

As Benjamin Barry, Matthew McConaughey

As Michelle, Kathryn Hahn

As Jeannie, Annie Parisse

Anthony Adam Goldberg

Thom Lennon portrays Thayer

As Judy Spears, Michael Michele

Shalom Harlow portrays Judy Green.

As Phillip Warren, Robert Klein

Lana Jang, played by Bebe Neuwirth

As Mrs. DeLauer, Liliane Montevecchi

Self-Portrait by Marvin Hamlisch (cameo)

Viewing Instructions for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is available to stream on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu by renting or buying. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is accessible as a free Pluto stream.

Check More: Where to Watch Sister Wives? Will Sister Wives Have a Season 17?

The Peacock Episode of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

You can watch “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” right now on Peacock. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the platform, which is owned by NBCUniversal and available for free to users, there seem to be a million streaming services available right now (although you will have to put up with watching ads). Additionally, Peacock offers a Premium subscription for $4.99 a month that provides you access to more content, and a Premium Plus subscription for $9.99 that includes everything in Premium but does not include ads.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is accessible in the regular version, so you may watch it for free as soon as you create a free account if you don’t want to pay for Peacock.

Check More: Where to Watch the Blacklist Season 9? Release Date for Season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix!

Is the movie worth seeing now that we know how to view it? The audience score is a significantly more favorable 77%, despite the film’s 42% Rotten Tomatoes rating and unfavorable reviews from reviewers. With Hudson and McConaughey’s chemistry, it has become a cult favorite in the rom-com genre and is well worth watching.

The majority of spectators would probably concur that it makes for the endearing and upbeat movie that one would expect when seeking out a romantic comedy, despite the fact that it may not be Oscar material.