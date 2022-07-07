Where to Watch 17 Again? Is There a New Season of 17 to Be Found on Netflix?

Director Burr Steers helmed the film, which debuted on October 4th, 2017 in theaters. The running time of this film is 1 hour and 41 minutes, and it is only available in English. Starring Zac Efron, Matthew Perry, Leslie Mann, and Thomas Lennon, this film is a critical and commercial success because of its ensemble cast.

If you’re a Netflix customer, you can view the film online using the video streaming OTT platform. An enjoyable film in the Comedy and Teenage categories, 17 Again has an 8-point binge rating out of 10 points.

Plot

Scarlet Porter, Mike O’Donnell’s 17-year-old high school basketball star girlfriend, tells him that she is pregnant just seconds before his high school championship basketball game in 1989. Mike plays the first few seconds of the game, then walks off the field and pursues Scarlet, forsaking his ambitions of going to college and obtaining a career that would support their future.

After twenty years, Mike, at 37, is dissatisfied with his life and gives up on any new endeavors. As a result of Scarlet, his longtime wife and mother of his two children, filing for divorce, he has no choice but to move in with Ned Gold, a fellow nerd who happens to be immensely wealthy.

After being passed up for a promotion he believed he deserved, he resigned from his work, and his high school-aged children, Maggie, 19, and Alex, 16, have no desire to be around him any longer. An encounter with the janitor on the bridge while driving brings Mike back to his 17-year-old self.

Cast

As Mike O’Donnell/Mark Gold, Matthew Perry represents the 37-year-old O’Donnell while Zach Efron portrays the 17-year-old O’Donnell after his magical metamorphosis into posing as Mark Gold, son of his future friend Ned.

Scarlet O’Donnell is played by Allison Miller and Leslie Mann, respectively. Incoming ex-wife and mother of Mike’s children. During the opening flashback scene from 1989, both Mann and Miller portray Scarlet as adults.

NED GOLD (Tyler Steelman as Ned): Mike’s best friend. Thomas Lennon/Tyler Steelman In the opening flashback from 1989, Lennon portrays Ned as an adult, while Steelman represents Ned as a child.

Maggie O’Donnell, the 19-year-old daughter of Mike and Scarlet, is played by Michelle Trachtenberg. Because of her conception, Mike decided to forsake his aspirations and wed Scarlet. The guy she’s seeing is Stan.

This is Alex O’Donnell, the 16-year-old son of Mike and Scarlet. Stan brutally beats him.

Melora Hardin will serve as the school’s principal going forward. High school administrator Jane Masterson, who taught Mike, Scarlet, and Ned when they were in high school, and who now teaches Maggie, Alex, and “Mark” now that they are in college. Ned has a crush on her as well.

How to Watch 17 Again

17 Again is now available on HBO Max. Amazon Instant Video and Vudu both offer 17 Again for rental or purchase.

Is there a new season of 17 to be found on Netflix?

17 Sorry to say, but this one didn’t make it to Netflix either! Although Netflix offers a wide selection of shows for a monthly fee of $9.99 for the basic plan, $15.49 for the standard plan, and $19.99 for the premium plan, there is a range of membership plans available.