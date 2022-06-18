Where to Watch a Discovery of Witches? Discovery of Witches Is Now Available to Watch on Netflix!

The long-awaited second season of A Discovery of Witches has arrived! Two years after we last saw Matthew de Clairmont (Matt Goode) and Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) try to jump back in time, we finally know what happened to them!!! Although Matthew and Diana have arrived in the year 1590, they haven’t prepared for the surprises that await them there.

Is Witches Season 2’s Premiere Time Set?

Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch the Season 2 premiere of A Discovery of Witches on the same day that the show premieres on ITV in the UK. At 6 a.m. EST on Saturday,

all three streaming services will have the brand-new episode of A Discovery of Witches available for viewing. Every Saturday at 6 a.m. Eastern Time, three new episodes of A Discovery of Witches Season 2 will be released on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+.

Season 2 of Witches is now available to watch on Netflix.

A Discovery of Witches can only be seen through one of the three AMC Networks streaming services: Sundance Now, Shudder, or AMC+. Streaming services like Roku and Xfinity, as well as Amazon Channel and Apple TV+ add-ons, are available for these services. For each service, the subscription fee is different.

As low as $8.99 per month is the starting point for many of AMC+’s plans (with free trials available with some services). Note that AMC+ includes AMC, IFC, Shudder, and Sundance titles.

Shudder is available for as little as $4.75 per month on its own (after a free 7-day trial). In addition to a free 7-day trial, Sundance Now offers subscriptions for $6.99/month or $59.99/year.

It’s possible to catch A Discovery of Witches on Sky TV in the United Kingdom.

Seeing as A Discovery of Witches is a Sky TV production, it should come as no surprise that Sky is the best place to watch it, along with other top-rated shows like The Undoing, Succession, and Watchmen. Those programs are only available to Sky TV subscribers with the Sky Signature pack, which costs £27 per month on an 18-month contract.

There is a £20 setup fee if you don’t already have a Sky box at home. A premium price tag may seem excessive, but the sheer volume of content available justifies the cost. There is no other UK broadband or television provider that can compete with the hundreds of Sky channels and more than 500 box sets at your fingertips.

Now TV is the best way to watch A Discovery of Witches for free in the UK.

While Sky TV is the best option for watching A Discovery of Witches, many people may not be able to afford its high price and long-term commitment. Here, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass comes to the rescue. In exchange for a monthly fee of £9.99, you can instantly stream all of Sky TV’s Box Sets to any device of your choosing.

New customers get a free week-long trial, which gives you enough time to catch up on season two of this enchanting show, or even to watch it from beginning to end in one sitting if you’re fast.

There are two ways to watch A Discovery of Witches in the United States:

Another option is to watch A Discovery of Witches on AMC, which is also home to award-winning shows like The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men if you live in the US. Now, you can choose between two methods of accessing this streaming service, based on your preferences. Start by signing up for the add-on through your cable provider, which you can do for free. Instead, you can subscribe to AMC through Amazon Prime Video and watch A Discovery of Witches there, if you’d rather avoid paying for cable. The Amazon Prime Video AMC add-on costs $8.99/month, but new members get a week-long free trial, allowing them to watch the show for free during that time.

Use a good VPN service to watch A Discovery of Witches from anywhere in the world

There are several ways to watch A Discovery of Witches for free, but only the UK and US have access to these services. You can’t watch most streaming services’ content if you aren’t in the country where they are based, including Now TV, AMC, and Amazon Prime Video. It’s not an excuse for you to miss out on seeing Diana Bishop reach her full potential if you have a valid TV subscription to one of the services and live abroad.

Using a reputable VPN service is the only way to do this safely. As all of your browsing traffic is encrypted, no one, not even your ISP, will be able to see what you do online when using a VPN to bypass geoblocking restrictions and protect your online activity from cybercriminals. As a result, you can now watch shows like A Discovery of Witches no matter where you are in the world, with added privacy and security.