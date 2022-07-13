Where to Watch Abbott Elementary? When Will New Episodes of Abbott Elementary Debut on Hulu?

Quinta Brunson conceived Abbott Elementary for ABC as a mockumentary sitcom. There is a fictional black elementary school, Abbott Elementary, where Brunson works. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among the ensemble cast members. After a successful midseason launch on December 7th, 2021, the show got picked up for a second season in the following year, 2022. The first broadcast was on September 21, 2022, and the series was renewed in March 2022 for a second season.

Abbott Elementary Cast

As an upbeat second-grade teacher, Quinta Brunson should be cast in the role of Janine Teagues.

As Gregory Eddie, a substitute first-grade teacher who was originally hired as the principal and has a crush on Janine, Tyler James Williams provides the voiceover narration.

Principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, is a jerk who bullies and picks on everyone around her.

A second-grade teacher with questionable ties is played by Lisa Ann Walter.

Jason Schwartzman takes the role of Jacob Hill, an uncomfortable history teacher who backs Janine and her cause.

As Barbara Howard, Janine’s kindergarten teacher, Sheryl Lee Ralph portrays Janine’s role model.

How to Watch Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is currently available on fuboTV and Hulu Plus. Renting or purchasing Abbott Elementary from Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, or Google Play will allow you to watch it on demand.

When Are New Episodes of Abbott Elementary Air Released?

ABC airs new episodes of Abbott Elementary at 9/8c on Tuesdays.

Abbot Elementary School’s Program of Episodes:

So far, here is what we’ve learned about the schedule:

Tuesday, December 7: “Pilot” episode.

It will air on Tuesday, January 4th, “Light Bulb.”

Tuesday, January 11: “Wishlist,” the third episode of the new year

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18: Episode 4, “New Technology”

Tuesday, January 25th, 9 p.m. ET/PT, “Student Transfer,” Episode 5

Tuesday, February 1st, 8 p.m. ET/PT, “Gifted Program,” Episode 6

“Art Teacher” Season 7 Premiere Date: Tuesday, February 8

This Tuesday, February 15, is the date of the eighth episode, “Step Class.”

Open House, the ninth episode, will air on February 22nd.

Where to Watch Abbott Elementary Live:

With a valid cable login, you may stream Abbott Elementary live online or on the ABC app. Over-the-top streaming services that carry ABC, such as fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV, allow you to watch new episodes live.

How to Stream Abbott Elementary

Don’t worry if you missed Abbott Elementary’s live broadcast! Both Hulu and ABC.com will stream the show the day after it airs on Hulu.

When will new episodes of Abbott Elementary debut on Hulu?

Hulu airs new episodes of Abbott Elementary every Wednesday morning.