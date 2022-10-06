Where to Watch Alaska Daily: You Can Watch It on Hulu

In the upcoming ABC drama Alaska Daily, a journalist travels to Alaska to escape her past. The motto of the show is “the deeper the mystery, the darker the truth,” and we’re excited to see where this one leads.

Hilary Swank stars as journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, whose path of redemption and reinvention takes her to Anchorage and The Daily Alaskan news service. Here’s all we know about the first season of Alaska Daily.

When Will the First Season of Alaska Daily Be Released?

Alaska Daily season 1 begins on ABC in the United States on Thursday, October 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new show has the ideal position of airing after Grey’s Anatomy. That means Station 19 will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursdays in 2022, followed by Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Alaska Daily at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Alaska Daily has yet to premiere in the United Kingdom.

Read More- Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Fubo Tv!

Who Is the Cast of Alaska Daily?

Alaska Daily has a fantastic group of actors. We’re looking forward to learning more about the characters they play and how they integrate into the tale.

Eileen Fitzgerald is played by Hilary Swank.

Stanley Kornik is played by Jeff Perry (Scandal, Inventing Anna).

Bob Young is played by Matt Malloy (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

Claire Muncy is played by Meredith Holzman (The Sinner).

Rosalind “Roz” Friendly is played by Grace Dove (The Revenant).

Gabriel Tovar is played by Pablo Castelblanco (Dear White People).

Yuna Park as Ami Park (Where We Begin).

Austin Teague is played by Craig Frank (Mixology).

What is the first season of Alaska Daily about?

Read More- Where to Watch Chucky Season 2: You Can Watch It on Amazone Prime!

The Following Is an Abc Overview of Alaska Daily

“Alaska Daily, directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join an Anchorage daily metro newspaper on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

“The show’s creator and executive producer is Tom McCarthy. The series’ executive producers include Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News), and Peter Elkoff, who will also serve as showrunner. “Tom McCarthy wrote and directed the pilot episode.”

Is There a Trailer for The First Season of Alaska Daily?\

The complete trailer for Alaska Daily season 1 provides more information about the upcoming series. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phE4ioJ63Cw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phE4ioJ63Cw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phE4ioJ63Cw

Where to Watch Alaska Daily

Alaska Daily season 1 premieres on ABC, with fresh episodes available on Hulu the next day. Most cable packages contain ABC, but if you’ve cut the cord, you can watch ABC episodes without cable by using a live streaming service such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, or FuboTV.