Where to Watch Alone Season 1? What Are We Aware of Season 10 of Alone?

History airs the American adventure reality game program Alone. Ten people (seven partnered teams in season 4) are followed as they struggle to remain alone in the woods for as long as they can while using the meager supplies they have available. The participants are cut off from each other and from all other people, with the exception of medical check-ins. If a medical check-in is unsuccessful, they may “tap out” at any moment or be removed. A grand reward of $500,000 is awarded to the participant who lasts the longest.

Where to Watch Season 1 of Alone

Fortunately, there are a number of places where you may watch any of the nine seasons of Alone right now. The best way to watch Alone is on History’s free online streaming service, where you can also see each brand-new episode as it airs each week.

Alone’s nine seasons are also available for purchase on the following platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play. Each of these services charges between $16.99 and $19.99 each season. Individual episodes of Alone are also available for purchase at prices ranging from $1.99 to $2.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube.

Can I Watch Freely on My Own?

On History, The Roku Channel, and PlutoTV, you may watch Alone for free with advertisements. The History Channel presently offers all nine seasons of the show for viewing, although the latter two platforms only offer six and five seasons, respectively, of the show.

Alternative Ways to Watch Alone

The good news is that there are still several services that can offer a method to stream at least portion of the History competition series, even though the following sites don’t currently have access to all nine seasons of Alone. In terms of paid services, Alone is available on Discovery+ for eight seasons, in addition to seven on Hulu, two on Hoopla, and one on Philo.

What Are We Aware of Season 10 of Alone?

There isn’t much information available regarding Alive Season 10 because Alone Season 9 is still airing. The good news is that History has definitely renewed it for a tenth season, meaning more epic solo survival content will be available in the next few months or years.

The precise release date and shooting site for Alone Season 10 are still unknown. Stay tuned for further updates on Alone as they become available. Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET, History broadcasts Alone.