Where to Watch and Stream Side Street Story: You Can Watch It on Disney+

During this year’s awards season, Disney+ will debut a brand new feature. The remake of West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg and set 60 years after the legendary Sondheim Broadway production, is now in the midst of another Oscar campaign.

After several Covid-19 delays, Spielberg’s adaptation of the famous Broadway musical finally opened in theatres on December 10th, and it received a stunning seven nominations for the Academy Awards.

In preparation for the Academy Awards on March 27th, we have provided information about where and when you can view both the new West Side Story and the original.

How Long Will It Be Before I Can Watch West Side Story on Netflix?

Disney+ has officially released West Side Story on March 2 in the United States and in the vast majority of overseas territories. It can also be viewed on HBO Max. Release dates for the film on Disney+ in Taiwan are March 9th and Japan 30th.

If you don’t already have Disney+, you can get instant access to West Side Story by subscribing for as little as $7.99 per month. If you join up for an annual plan at $79.99, you’ll save 15%.

In addition to West Side Story, Disney+ also offers several other great film musicals for streaming, such as a live-action rendition of Sondheim’s Into the Woods and a recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. The ABC special Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is also now available to view on Disney+, giving fans even more opportunity to delve into their beloved franchise. The mini-documentary gives an inside peek at the making of the movie.

When purchased as part of a Disney+ package, all three services can be had for just $13.99 each month, which is less than the price of a ticket to see West Side Story in the theatre including popcorn and a drink.

Where to Watch and Stream Side Street Story

If you want to watch West Side Story at home but don’t want to pay for a Disney+ or HBOMax membership, there is another option. Verizon customers may be eligible for a “Disney+ on us” promotion. Not only that, but Amazon Music Unlimited members may get a free six-month trial of Disney+.

If Disney+ isn’t your thing, an ad-free version of HBO Max can be had for $9.99 a month. Also, for $14.99 per month, you can sign up for a plan that doesn’t include advertisements. You can save money on either service by prepaying for an entire year. You can watch Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and King Richard, among many more Oscar-nominated films, after you finish West Side Story.

Explain the Plot of “West Side Story.”

Spielberg’s 2 hours and 36 minutes, PG-13-rated take on West Side Story runs long. An impressive group of actors, including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zelger, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, and Brian d’Arcy James, make up the film’s ensemble cast. Rita Moreno, who starred in the original production of West Side Story, makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Both the 1957 stage musical and the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story feature music by Stephen Sondheim. Two competing street gangs fight it out in 1950s New York City, with love at the centre, in a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Where Can I Find a Copy of The First West Side Story to Watch Online?

Watching the 1961 version of West Side Story is a must, either before or after watching Spielberg’s remake. Curia, a brand new streaming service, has the original film available to watch instantly, and Amazon Prime Video also offers the film for rental or purchase.