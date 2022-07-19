Where to Watch B99 Season 8 Uk? When Will the New “99” Series Air on E4? Andy Samberg Is in It!

After a lengthy wait, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 has finally made it to the UK. Our last season premiere is just a day away, the show’s Twitter account earlier revealed. The post featured an emotive image of Jake and Amy hugging in front of the word “Tomorrow.”

The procedural comedy, in which Andy Samberg plays unconventional New York City detective Jake Peralta, is set to end on a high note with farewell appearances from actors like Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Craig Robinson as Doug Judy, Nicole Byer as Trudy Judy, Jason Mantzoukas as Adrian Pimento, and newcomer John C. McGinley. Terry Crews, who plays Terry on the show, admitted to Variety that filming the final season “was really heartbreaking,” but he’s not quite ready to leave the NBC comedy.

UK premiere date for season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The UK premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 took place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

In the UK, the show airs on E4 and All 4, and two episodes were made available on the day of the launch.

It will continue to air episodes each Wednesday weekly.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine had already left the country on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

In a teaser movie that featured a retrospective of some of the best moments from prior seasons, the news was revealed. It turns out that someone had been keeping track of how many times the word “cool” was used.

Who is in the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Captain Raymond Holt, a little eccentric commanding officer in charge of a group of detectives in the 99th precinct of the New York Police Department, is portrayed by Andre Braugher (Glory and Homicide: Life on the Street).

Actor Andy Samberg (Palm Springs, That’s My Boy) plays Jake Peralta, a laid-back but skilled investigator.

Amy Santiago, Peralta’s love interest, is portrayed by Melissa Fumero (A Stone in the Water, DriverX), and Charles Boyle, his best friend, and business colleague is portrayed by Joe Lo Truglio (Superbad and Wreck-It Ralph).

Terrific Rosa Diaz is portrayed by Stephanie Beatriz (Jessie and Encanto), and anxious Lieutenant Terry Jeffords is portrayed by Terry Cruz (White Chicks, Everybody Hates Chris). They are assisted by Hitchcock and Scully, who are respectively portrayed by Dirk Blocker from Baa Baa Black Sheep and Joel McKinnon Miller from The Trueman Show and Men in Black II. Gina Linetti, the eccentric precinct administrator, is played by Chelsea Peretti (Spinster and Sing 2).

Is Series 8 available in the UK?

Sadly, there is still no official date for the season eight airing of the show for fans in the UK. You’ll have to wait a little longer to watch it, even though it will air on E4 like all of the previous series (and later be made available on All4).

The show usually airs in the UK a month or so later than in previous years. This implies that we will soon hear about the premiere dates. For the time being, viewers in the UK may watch all of Brooklyn Nine-prior Nine’s seasons on Netflix. There are all seven seasons accessible, so you have plenty of time to watch them again before series 8 debuts.