Where to Watch Bad Boys 2? Bad Boys 2 I Streaming on Netflix and Hulu!

The third installment in the Bad Boys franchise features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together again. Now that Bad Boys II is just around the corner, fans may be itching to re-watch their favorite Bad Boys movies (or discover them for the first time), but where can they find them on any of the three major streaming services?

Law enforcement officers Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey (Lawrence) were initially presented to the public in 1995’s Bad Boys, starring Lawrence as Marcus Burnett (Smith). Bad Boys II, the sequel, was released in 2003, despite poor reviews from critics.

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II can be streamed on Netflix and Hulu.

Netflix

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered by Amazon.

This app is available on Google Play

iTunes

Is Netflix carrying Bad Boys and Bad Boys II?

If you have a Netflix account, you can view both Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, both of which are on Netflix.

Is Hulu streaming Bad Boys I and II?

Neither Bad Boys I nor Bad Boys II may be viewed on Hulu at the present time.

How to Watch Bad Boys II

HBO Max is currently airing Bad Boys II. Bad Boys II can be rented or purchased on Google Play or Vudu and streamed.

Bad Boys 1 & 2 Are Available On Netflix

Thanks to Netflix, you won’t have to switch from one platform to another or look for a separate way to watch Bad Boys II and Bad Boys II: The Final Chapter. It’s true that Netflix is the only service that has all of the films available to stream, but if you aren’t a fan, there are still other options. Rentals of Bad Boys are available on Amazon, FandangoNOW, Vudu, and RedBox for $2.99 each. Renting it on YouTube, Google Play or iTunes is also available for $3.99. Both DirecTV and the same providers, including Bad Boys, sell the show for a greater fee, but it is still available.

In terms of renting or purchasing Bad Boys II, options include Amazon, FandangoNOW, Vudu, RedBox, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft, AMC on Demand, and DirecTV, with the exception of the latter. As you can see, there are a lot of possibilities for you to see Bad Boys and Bad Boys II before Bad Boys For Life comes out.

Amazon Prime

You can either rent or buy Bad Boys from Amazon Prime for $3.99 or $7.99. The sequel, Bad Boys II, is also available on Amazon Prime for $3.99 to rent or $7.99 to buy. On the other hand, you may get the two films as a DVD box set from Amazon.

Google Play

Both Bad Boys and Bad Boys II may be rented for $3.99 each from Google Play.

iTunes

To rent or buy Bad Boys or Bad Boys II, you may do so on iTunes for $3.99, or you can buy it for $14.99.

DJ Khaled’s record label will also release a soundtrack CD for the film Bad Boys For Life on January 17, as well. In addition to Jaden and Meek, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas, and Rick Ross are all included on the album.

Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are now streaming on Netflix.

Are you going to watch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys For Life in theaters on its opening weekend? If this is the case, you’d better go back and watch the original films on Netflix again soon! Netflix has added Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 to its library of titles you may watch right now!

No matter when Netflix releases Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2, it’s irrelevant. All that counts is that these films were made available to stream in advance of the release of the third installment in the franchise. There isn’t anything to dislike about the action film Bad Boys. The conversation and one-liners are top-notch. The film’s action sequences are the film’s most prominent feature. He does his best work in Michael Bay’s finest hour.

As two Miami police officers, Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, Smith and Lawrence are great. To begin with, Mike and Marcus find themselves in the middle of a high-profile narcotics investigation. A criminal gang is on the verge of killing a crucial witness in a murder case when Mike and Marcus step in to stop them. The obvious is not always the case.