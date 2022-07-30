Where to Watch Bad Bunny Concert? Dates, Time, and How to Buy Bunny Concert Tour 2022 Tickets?

The U.S. will host the Bad Bunny Tour in 2022. Catch them performing their smash track “MIA.” live. You won’t want to miss the Bad Bunny Tour when it comes to a city near you in 2022. Our agents are accessible by phone or Live Chat every day of the week. Tickets for the 2022 Bad Bunny show of your choice.

How to buy Bunny Concert Tour 2022 Tickets

If you’re wondering how and where to purchase Bad Bunny concert tickets, don’t worry! You’re covered by us. It’s less complicated than you might think to buy tickets for the Latin trap and reggaeton megastar’s show or to join him on tour across North America. Get your tickets on SeatGeek by clicking this link: https://seatgeek.com/bad-bunny-tickets to reserve a spot and take part in the tour near you.

Ticketmaster, Ticketcity, and a number of other ticket sellers and providers are available in addition to SeatGeek for the purchase of tickets. Do well to get yours and join others who are moving their dancing shoes and grooving to enjoyable music. Don’t let one of the most anticipated concerts of 2022 slip by.

How to View the Bad Bunny Live Stream

You don’t have to go to the approved places; you can watch and listen to the concert wherever you are. There are several alternatives available to you on how to go about doing this. Using any of the following platforms, you may watch the Bad Bunny Concert live stream:

Facebook

On the social media network that connects people from all around the world, you can broadcast the tour live. To watch the event live when it begins, you must follow the Bad Bunny live stream official page.

Youtube

You may watch the event live on YouTube in addition to Facebook. People and subscribers can post, share, and stream live videos on the YouTube platform. All of this is to indicate that you can watch it live on YouTube.

Twitter

Following Bad Bunny on Twitter will let you watch it live stream as soon as it begins, just like on other social media sites.

Live on Instagram

You can watch live streams of Bad Bunny gigs on the aforementioned websites as well as Instagram to attend them virtually. Users of Instagram are able to live broadcast events. This merely indicates that you can stream it there once it begins.

Dates and sites for the Bad Bunny Tour in 2022

Here are the dates and locations for one of the biggest tours ever, along with their closest dates and places. These are the tour’s dates and destinations.

The concert will begin at precisely 8:00 p.m. on February 9, 2022, in Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena.

The Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, will host it on February 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

On the other hand, Hidalgo, Texas will host the tour at the Payne Arena on February 13, 2022.

The tour will take place in Toyota Center – Texas on February 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

The trip will take place at the same location as the day before the following day, February 17, 2022.

Thus, on February 18th, 2022, the tour will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The event will take place in the same location as on February 28th, 2022.

On February 23, it will take place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Staples Center in Los Angeles will host it the following day, on February 24, 2022.

Similarly, the event will take place on February 25, 2022, at the L.A. Forum in Inglewood, California.

It will occur on February 26 at the same location as on February 25.

The event will take place at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center on February 28.

Final Words

From the 9th of February to the 3rd of April 2022, the entire continent of North America will welcome one of the most successful Latin rappers and singers to ever hit the stage, bringing his music to a wide audience.

The tour is going to be the best concert of 2022 because of the aforementioned factors and others. Moreover, it is the best of its kind. It’s going to be thrilling and entertaining. So get ready to groove to the Last Tour of the World and put on your dance shoes.