Where to Watch Beetlejuice? American Fantasy Horror Comedy Streaming on Amazon Prime!

Beetlejuice is a 1988 American fantasy horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton, written by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren, produced by The Geffen Company, released by Warner Bros. Pictures, and starring Michael Keaton as the film’s title character in addition to Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and Alec Baldwin.

The story centers on a recently deceased couple who, as ghosts haunting their former home, hire Betelgeuse, a grating and cunning “bio-exorcist” from the Netherworld, to frighten away the new occupants of the residence.

Plot

Barbara and Adam Maitland make the decision to spend their vacation beautifying their picture-perfect rural home in Winter River, Connecticut. While returning from a trip to the town, Barbara swerves to avoid a dog, causing the automobile to crash into a river.

She and Adam notice they no longer have reflections when they get home and discover the book Handbook for the Recently Deceased. They start to worry that they did not survive the vehicle crash. When Adam tries to leave the house, he finds himself in an odd and surreal terrain full of giant sandworms.

Cast

Betelgeuse, a ghoul, and independent bio-exorcist is played by Michael Keaton in the movie Beetlejuice.

Adam Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin, is a character who perishes in a bridge accident and reappears in the afterlife.

Geena Davis plays Barbara Maitland, Adam’s wife who perishes in a bridge accident and reappears in a ghostly form.

The owner of the home that the Maitlands formerly owned is Charles Deetz, played by Jeffrey Jones.

Delia Deetz, Charles’ second wife, is portrayed by Catherine O’Hara.

Winona Ryder plays Lydia Deetz, Charles’s stepdaughter, and gothic daughter.

Adam and Barbara’s spectral caseworker Juno is played by Sylvia Sidney.

Maxie Dean, a New York City developer, is played by Robert Goulet.

Beetlejuice: How To Watch

Beetlejuice is currently available to stream on HBO Max or fuboTV. On iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play, you can rent or buy Beetlejuice, and then stream it.

Beetlejuice Is on Amazon Prime Video

The answer is that Beetlejuice is available on Amazon Prime Video. One of the most effective OTT streaming services is Amazon Prime Video. The media on this platform are Amazon Originals, which are films and web series created by Amazon Studios or licensed to Amazon. Amazon Prime offers a variety of channels, such as A&E Crime Central, BBC Central, BET+, NBA League Pass, PBS Kids, PBS Living, and many more. You have a variety of offers to select from to get an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Monthly fees for Prime subscribers will range from $13 to $15.

Subscriptions to Prime Premium will range in price from $119 to $139 per year.

Student Prime subscriptions cost $7.50 per month.

HBO Max Airs Beetlejuice

A streaming service called HBO Max features all of the HBO content as well as the most popular web series, films, and television shows. It also includes Max originals. It is available in many other languages, including Swedish, English, and Spanish. In May 2020, HBO Max debuted. In addition to its own programming, HBO offers a vast selection of TV shows from networks like CNN, DC, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, and Adult Swim. On HBO Max, you may see Beetlejuice.

Apple Tv Currently Has Beetlejuice.

With Apple TV, you can stream media to your TV and use other internet-based apps, watch videos, and listen to music. PBS Kids, Bloomberg, Flickr, Trailers, and numerous other channels are associated with Apple TV. Apple TV offers monthly subscription rates starting at $4.99. It also offers free subscriptions for the first three months. Beetlejuice is available on Apple TV.