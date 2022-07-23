Where to Watch Bellator? Does Hulu or Amazon Allow Me to Watch Bellator 264 Live?

In the main event of Bellator 264, Gegard Mousasi defends his middleweight title against John Salter live from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena!

After losing to Rafael Lovato Jr. at Bellator 223 in June 2019, Mousasi (47-7-2) enters the five-round main event of tonight’s card on a two-fight winning run. Since losing to Rafael Lovato Jr. at Bellator 205 in September 2018, Salter (18-4), who is now ranked #1 in the Bellator Middleweight Rankings, has won 10 of his previous 11 fights and three of his last four. Magomed Magomedov fights Raufeon Stots, while Andrey Koreshkov faces Sabah Homasi on the Bellator 264 fight program.

What time tonight does Bellator 264 begin? On Showtime, Hulu, or Amazon, how can you watch Bellator 264 live? Detailed information is provided below.

What Time Does Bellator 264 Get Under Way Today?

Showtime’s Bellator 264 kicks off tonight, August 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, preliminary matches are available to watch for free on YouTube. Starting on Saturday, August 14, Showtime will offer on-demand access to the event.

264 Fight Card for Bellator:

Bellator 264 also includes the following contests in addition to Mousari vs. Salter:

Against Sabah Homasi is Andrey Koreshkov.

Raufeon Stots vs. Magomedov

vs Everett Cummings, Davion Franklin

Between Ty Gwerder and Khadzhi Bestaev

The Bellator website has a complete card available.

Bellator 264 how To Watch Live:

Showtime will broadcast Bellator 264 live, so if you have a current Showtime membership, you may watch the fight online. You may purchase Showtime through Apple, Roku, Amazon, your cable provider, or the Showtime website for $10.99/month. The Showtime website offers other choices.

Showtime is also available on fuboTV, which provides it as part of its Showtime/Starz/Epix add-on for $19.99/month (or $10.99/month). For qualifying subscribers, FuboTV provides a free Showtime trial.

Does Hulu or Amazon Allow Me to Watch Bellator 264 Live?

Yes! Showtime is a premium $10.99/month add-on that is accessible on Hulu and Amazon. For qualifying subscribers on both platforms, a free trial of seven days is offered.

the best way to watch Bellator 255 from a foreign nation

Find out who is broadcasting a Bellator 255 live stream online and on television in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia by reading on. But the first point that has to be made is that anyone who finds themselves in a foreign country during the tournament can still watch via their regular home broadcaster or service by utilizing a VPN.

It’s a handy piece of software that allows you to view material from your home country and, most importantly, eliminates the need for you to linger around the internet’s seedier areas in search of a stream.

Is a Bellator 255 live stream available in Canada?

Although there has been much discussion over a new agreement being reached for a Bellator broadcaster in Canada, it doesn’t appear that anything has been reached in time for Friday’s event.

The only other choice is to utilize one of our recommended VPN services, as was mentioned before, then change your location to one of the broadcasting nations listed on this page.

How to watch Bellator 255 for free on iPlayer in the UK

A new era of live Bellator coverage from the BBC, a free-to-air public service broadcaster, has begun with this event, which is fantastic news for MMA fans in the UK as well. Beginning on Friday with all the action from Connecticut, which will be streamed via the iPlayer service, The Beeb will exclusively broadcast all Bellator events live in the UK in 2021.

It is free to stream if you are in the UK because it is a national broadcaster (though you should possess a valid TV license).

The coverage starts at 11 p.m. BST.