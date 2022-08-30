Where to Watch Boondocks? Watch American Adult Cartoon Every Season for Free on Adult Swim!

For the late-night TV format Adult Swim on Cartoon Network, Aaron McGruder produced the American adult cartoon sitcom The Boondocks. It is based on the same-named comic strip he created. On November 6, 2005, the television series debuted.

The dysfunctional black family, the Freemans, who move into the fictitious Woodcrest, a welcoming and predominately white suburb, are the subject of the show. A significant amount of the satire, humor, and tension in the series stems from the viewpoint provided by this diversity of cultures, lifestyles, social classes, stereotypes, and colored identities.

Storyline

On Hitlist.com, one of the first music websites, The Boondocks debuted as a comic strip.

The comic strip was eventually published in The Source magazine. Following these runs, McGruder started selling The Boondocks as both an animated television series and a syndicated comic strip. The Boondocks had their newspaper debut in April 1999 once the first objective was accomplished.

The TV series’ development went on in the interim. While developing a Boondocks pilot for the Fox network, McGruder and film producer/director Reginald Hudlin (President of Entertainment for BET from 2005 to 2008) encountered significant challenges in adapting the show for network television.

Characters

Huey Freeman, a 10-year-old boy with Regina King as his voice The moral compass and voice of reason for the family is Huey Freeman. He is a voracious reader who is well-read in many areas and is brilliant and smart above his years. He has been greatly affected by the social justice movements and individuals on the left that advocate for numerous social causes.

His grandfather and brother regularly make fun of and undervalue him, believing that he is a fool for having ideals and principles that are higher than those of popular American society. He has reportedly been labeled a “domestic terrorist,” according to the report. Despite publicly disliking Urban Gangster Rap/Hip Hop as it is depicted in the media for glorifying wasteful spending, self-destructive lifestyles, and ignorance, he actively supports a number of social concerns.

The Boondocks: How to Watch

HBO Max currently has The Boondocks available for viewing.

The Boondocks streaming in the UK

Regrettably, The Boondocks cannot yet be seen online in the UK. The sole alternative is to purchase the DVD; the four-season box set costs £52.35 and is available from Amazon(opens in a new tab). With the reboot approaching, hopefully, some UK services will start airing The Boondocks shortly.

Australian online streaming methods for The Boondocks

The Boondocks are not a part of any subscriptions available on any streaming platforms in Australia. To watch the series online, you can, however, purchase it through Google Play or Apple TV. Seasons 1, 3, and 4 cost $13.49 individually, and Season 2 is $22.49 on Google Play. Seasons 1 and 2 cost $14.99 each on Apple TV, while Seasons 3 and 4 cost $17.99 each.

How to stream The Boondocks in Canada

If you live in Canada and subscribe to CTV, you can watch The Boondocks online on the CTV website or the CTV GO app for mobile devices.

As an alternative, all seasons of The Boondocks can be purchased and streamed online on Apple TV. Each of Seasons 1 and 2 costs $19.99, while Seasons 3 and 4 cost $24.99 each. Alternatively, you may purchase the entire series for $39.99. Google Play also offers Season 1 for $19.99 but doesn’t carry the remaining three seasons.