Where to Watch Breaking Bad? Streaming Breaking Bad on Netflix!

You may get ready for the upcoming Better Call Saul season 6 debut by watching all of the Breaking Bad episodes you can get your hands on. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is “enmeshed as they’ve never been before,” as Bob Odenkirk says in an episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.

Odenkirk, you can’t say anything else! We’ve got things under control! The advice given by Odenkirk should be followed, but many of us had been contemplating the same thing! In addition, where can we watch Breaking Bad? Does AMC’s popular show have all seasons in one spot or are they scattered? Is this all there is to say?

Streaming Breaking Bad on Netflix is a possibility.

That’s correct, of course! Our favorite shows (especially network TV) can be difficult to find on all of the streaming platforms accessible now because there are so many different options for watching them. And even if we can find it, it’s possible that not all seasons are available on the same platform. I think I’m going to have to stop participating in this. As a result of this, we’re grateful that Netflix has all five seasons of Breaking Bad in one convenient location.

There’s also an El Camino Breaking Bad movie on Netflix right now. Better Call Saul seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix if you want to catch up even more. In the coming weeks, Season 5 will be available on the platform. Better Call Saul season 5 premieres on April 18th. Are you planning to catch up on any of the Breaking Bad episodes before that? Don’t forget about this! The first two episodes of season 5 will air back-to-back on April 18 at 9 p.m. ET (on AMC and AMC+), followed by one episode per week for the remainder of the season. This coming Monday, July 11, is the start of Season 5’s second half.

To watch Breaking Bad without a cable subscription

Netflix

It took five seasons of off-season Netflix viewing for Breaking Bad to gain a devoted fan base, as the show premiered on AMC’s cable network in its initial run. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, a Netflix original, is also available to stream for $8.99+ per month.

Streaming video on Amazon’s Prime service

There are five seasons of Breaking Bad on Amazon that can be purchased for $3.99 each episode or $25.99 for the entire series. Watch as Walter White goes from a cancer-stricken everyman who only wants to provide for his family to a vicious monster who kills down competing crooks without a second thought.

Apple’s Music Store

Breaking Bad is available for digital purchase on iTunes for $2.99 per episode, $14.99 per season, or $99.99 for the entire series. Fans may see how Walter’s wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) and son Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte) are affected by his illicit activities, whether they know it or not.

Apple’s App Store

From Google Play, you can purchase the entire season of Breaking Bad for $1.99+ per episode. While Bryan Cranston’s portrayal of Walter is often hypnotic, the series’ other star, Aaron Paul, who plays Walter’s former student Jesse Pinkman, is a welcome change of pace. Jesse is introduced as a loser that Walter mainly recruits for his contacts in the drug trade, but he transforms into the show’s conscience as Walter walks down an increasingly perilous road.

Vudu

Take a look at all of Vince Gilligan’s work on Breaking Bad by purchasing the seasons and individual episodes on Vudu ($1.99+/episode, $11.99+/season). He was nominated for many Emmys for writing and directing, and his vision steered Breaking Bad on its surprising course, combining dramatic, suspenseful crime tales with heavy family drama for a completely distinct style.