Where to Watch Bullet Train: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

Featuring a cast of dangerous assassins, Bullet Train is an action-packed ride (Pocket-lint). Audiences have been thrilled by the film, which features an A-list ensemble led by Brad Pitt. We laughed and were terrified in equal measure throughout this ride’s entirety.

Find out where you can watch Bullet Train online (or via rental or purchase) below. We’ve included synopses and trailers to round out the package. Join me in getting on this train.

How to Ride the Bullet Train in 2022

Brad Pitt plays an assassin with the codename Ladybug who seems to be experiencing a run of bad luck. He’s back on his first work after taking a hiatus, and he plans to finish it without any trouble.

From a theoretical standpoint, the work is quite easy. Obtain the briefcase, hop on the train, and then exit. Things don’t go as planned, though, and Ladybug winds up stranded on a train with a bunch of killers who all have their own agendas.

Some have praised the movie’s originality, humor, and cartoonish brutality, while others have said there’s too much action and not enough depth. We both thought it was fun and reminiscent of both “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Kill Bill.” ETA for the movie Bullet Train (2022)

Release dates for Bullet Train ended up being August 3, 2022 in the United Kingdom and August 5, 2022 in the United States.

On October 3, 2022, Bullet Train will become available for streaming online. As of now, you may pre-order the digital download on iTunes, with the release date set for that day. On October 24, 2022, 4K Blu-ray, DVD, and digital formats will be made available for pre-order on Amazon.

Where to Watch Bullet Train Online in 2022

With an Amazon Prime membership in the United States, you can now stream Bullet Train. If so, you can get started watching right away by visiting the Amazon Prime Video USA page. To those in other regions, we apologise; we will be delayed.

Given the agreement between Sony Pictures and Netflix, it will eventually make its way to the service. No announcement has been made, but if Sony’s Uncharted is any indication, it will come out about six months after the movie hits theatres. If this turns out to be genuine, we can expect to see the feature implemented around February of 2023.

According to the agreement between Sony and Netflix, the movie will debut on Netflix (in the US at least) for 18 months before going to Disney+.

Movie Clips from “Bullet Train” (2022)

At the top of this page, courtesy of Pocket-lint, you can see the movie’s current trailer. You can check out the movie’s previous trailer down below.

Who’s Playing What Roles?

David Leitch helmed the action film Bullet Train, with a script by Zak Olkewicz. The following performers play major roles: