Where to Watch Cage Warriors? Schedule, Match Card, and Fixture for Cage Warriors Episode 139!

The mixed martial arts organization Cage Warriors (CW) is Irish-owned and headquartered in London, England. The organization was founded in 2001 and had its debut mixed martial arts competition in London in July 2002.

Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Gegard Mousasi, Antônio Silva, Jeff Monson, Martin Kampmann, Dan Hardy, Joe Duffy, Cathal Pendred, Neil Seery, and Dennis Siver are just a few of the MMA luminaries who have established careers under the Cage Warriors brand. One of the few prestigious promotions, CW, travels to locations around Europe, North America, and the Middle East for their events.

139th match of Cage Warriors

PRELIMINARY (5.45 p.m. PT, 8.45 p.m. ET, and 1.45 a.m. UK)

a featherweight fight between Roberto Hernandez and Michael O’Leary

Tyler Escoto and Hakaraia Wilson in a welterweight matchup

John Andrus and David Lopez’s flyweight matchup

Bill Wilson and Albert Lee in a lightweight fight

7 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. UK: MAIN CARD

Alex Trinidad vs. Jordan Bailey: light-heavyweight

Jamey Lynch vs. Cesar Gonzalez | Catchweight of 160 lbs.

Brandon Laroco and Eli Leggett in a featherweight matchup

The light-heavyweight fight between Armando Murillo Jr. and Elijah Harris

Bantamweight bout: James Settle vs. Junior Cortez

Chasen Blair vs. Kona Oliveira, welterweight

Date and time for Cage Warriors 139

On Friday, June 10, at 5:45 p.m. BST, The Cage Warriors 139 match will take place at Humphreys by the Bay in San Diego, California, in the United States.

139th episode of Cage Warriors is where?

BT Sport, FreeSports, and Viasat are just a handful of the international television networks that broadcast Cage Warriors Events. It is also one of the few promotions that are available on UFC Fight Pass, the company’s digital streaming service. If you live in the UK, you may subscribe to the aforementioned channel and watch Cage Warriors 139 live. And for everyone else, UFC Fight Pass is available for purchase and enjoyment from anywhere in the world.

England Time

The Cage Warriors prelims begin at 5:30 PM BST, while the main card is set to begin at 9 PM BST on July 22, 2022.

How to Watch a Live Stream

The UFC FIGHT PASS app will allow fans of combat sports in the UK to see every moment of Cage Warriors 141’s action.

As part of the normal subscription, the Fight Pass app provides access to a ton of other fight cards from organizations like Cage Warriors in addition to all of the Early Prelims and Prelims action on all UFC fight cards throughout the year.

Currently, a monthly membership to UFC FIGHT PASS costs £6.99. Alternately, you can enroll for a whole year at once for £71.99.