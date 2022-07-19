Where to Watch Captain Derek Jeter? How To Stream without Cable Derek Jeter’Documentary Series!

The first of seven episodes of The Captain, which stars Derek Jeter, one of the most recognizable figures in Yankees and Major League Baseball history, will be broadcast on Monday night on ESPN. A glimpse into his personal and professional life will be provided by the documentary, which Spike Lee executive produced. It will include interviews with his family, friends, and a large number of his teammates.

Here is all you need to know to watch or stream The Captain without cable. Fans have been waiting for this one, and you won’t want to miss it.

Episode 1 of The Captain

What time: July 18, Monday

Time zone: Eastern Time.

ESPN/ESPN+ on television

FuboTV, streaming (watch for free)

ESPN+ is streaming (watch now)

TV episodes of the documentary series The Captain

Episode 1 of HR Derby, 7/18

Episode 2 will air on July 21 at 9 p.m.

Episode 3 will be available on 7/28 @ 9 PM ET.

Episode 4 will be shown on 7/28 @ 10 PM ET.

8/4 at 9 PM 5th episode of ET

8/4 at 10 PM Season Six of ET

8/11 at 10 PM ET: Season 7

How to watch The Captain Derek Jeter documentary online from anywhere on Earth

The Captain Derek Jeter documentary doesn’t have to be missed if you’re away from home just because ESPN isn’t available everywhere. With the correct VPN (a virtual private network), you may stream the program from anywhere, making it quite simple to watch alongside the rest of the internet. Confused about which VPN is best for you?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN overall in our extensive testing of numerous products (opens in new tab). Both the speeds and customer service are first-rate. ExpressVPN is, in our opinion, unmatched in terms of speed, security, and ease of use. The service’s capacity to access more than 3,000 services dispersed across 160 sites in 94 countries impressed us during our tests, as did the quick connection times we observed. If you’re dissatisfied, you have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Derek Jeter film In the US, the Captain

The Captain, Derek Jeter’s documentary series, premieres on ESPN and ESPN Plus in the United States today (Monday, July 18) at around 10 p.m. ET. It’ll air following the Home Run Derby. See the complete schedule below for details. The following episodes air on Thursdays.

Several live TV streaming services, such as Sling TV Orange, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream, make it possible for people who have already cut the cord and don’t have cable to watch ESPN. One of the better streaming services is Sling, and another is Fubo. Although Fubo has a larger selection of channels, Sling is the more cost-effective choice.

Internet television service Sling

Sling TV: New customers may experience Sling for less money owing to a 50% off offer that brings the first month’s cost of Sling TV down to as little as $17.50. Along with other popular networks like TNT, HGTV, TBS, and TBS, the Sling Orange package (normally $35) includes ESPN.

Fubo. TV

One of the top live TV streaming providers is fubo. tv. Over 120 channels are included in the Starter Plan ($69 per month), including prominent cable networks like FX, AMC, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy, and Paramount Network as well as regional broadcast networks.

How to watch the Derek Jeter film In Canada, The Captain

For our friends in the North, better news At 11 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3, the Derek Jeter documentary The Captain will air. Expect things to change every week starting on Thursday, July 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET when Episode 2 breaths of air on TSN 4. ExpressVPN enables travelers who have previously signed up for other services to access them (opens in a new tab).

Can you see The Captain, a documentary by Derek Jeter, in the UK or Australia?

Uncertainty surrounds The Captain’s availability on ESPN’s international channels, such as Sky in the UK or Foxtel in Australia.

Tuesday at 3 a.m. BST and 12 p.m. AEDT, the pilot episode of The Captain airs (on July 19).

Americans having difficulties locating things abroad? Using a VPN service like ExpressVPN, you can access ESPN to watch it (opens in a new tab).

The Captain Online Free Streaming Method

Starting on Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET, The Captain will only be available on ESPN and ESPN+. ESPN+ will stream the documentary series for anyone without cable. Never heard of ESPN+? The Captain, Man in the Arena with Tom Brady,

More Than An Athlete with Michael Strahan, Our Time Baylor Basketball, and the full 30 for 30 series are just a few of the thousands of hours of entertaining sports programming available on ESPN+, which covers everything from MLB to UFC. ESPN+ offers access to PPV events like UFC Fight Night. The monthly cost of the streaming service, when Hulu and Disney+ are added, is $13.99.