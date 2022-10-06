Where to Watch Chucky Season 2: You Can Watch It on Amazone Prime!

Want to know how to watch Chucky Season 2 online? That, my buddy, is child’s play. Aside from the amazing wordplay, the second season of Don Mancini’s famous horror series Chucky begins today (October 5) on both SYFY and USA Network.

If you want to see the first season, Peacock offers all eight episodes as well as a host of other films from the franchise, including Bride of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky. The original Child’s Play film is presently streaming on AMC+ (and available for rent on Amazon), while the 2019 reincarnation is accessible for free on Amazon Freevee.

What can we expect from Season 2? One word: mayhem. According to NBC, after Chucky’s plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, the maniacal doll seeks vengeance on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), as well as his ex Tiffany, who is now his sworn enemy. Where can I watch Chucky Season 2 online? Here’s everything you need to know. .

What Is the Story Behind ‘Chucky’?

According to the official Syfy series description, “an idyllic American community is thrown into mayhem as an antique ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale.” Soon, everyone must deal with a succession of horrible murders that begin to uncover the town’s profound hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Here’s a glance at “Chucky,” courtesy of the USA official YouTube channel:

Where to Watch and Stream Chucky Season 2

Chucky season 2 will premiere on SyFy and USA Network on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET. Following that, fresh episodes will continue to air on both networks on the same date and hour. As of yet, there is no word on how many episodes will be in Chucky season 2, although sources say there will be at least four.

If you don’t have a television, you may watch SyFy and USA Network via live streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Do you want to watch the latest episodes on your own schedule? No issue. The season 2 opener should be available to view the next day on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. It currently has the entire first season of Chucky available to watch. Finally, people may watch Chucky by purchasing episodes on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

When Will Chucky Season 2 Be Released?

Season 2 of Chucky will begin on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, with the publication of Episode 1. Fans may watch the latest season on Syfy and USA Network. To watch the latest Chucky episodes on the official websites, you’ll need to add these networks to your current cable package. Both platforms’ libraries will be updated with the new episode at 9 p.m. ET (Eastern Time). However, the release date will differ based on your location. So, to make things easier, below is the episode’s specific release schedule for different time zones:

6 p.m. PT (Wednesday, October 5th)

8 p.m. CT (Wednesday, October 5th)

9 p.m. EST (Wednesday, October 5th)

2 p.m. BST (Thursday, October 6th)

Aside from Syfy and USA Network, Chucky Season 2 will also be available on Peacock, which will air new episodes a day later. The first season of the television series is now available on the streaming service.

The Number of Episodes for Chucky Season 2 Has yet To Be Confirmed

The new season of Chucky will be released on a weekly basis, with a new episode released every Wednesday. However, the studio has yet to release an official episode count for season 2. Season 1 contained eight episodes, thus Season 2 may follow a similar pattern. But, of course, we won’t know for sure until we hear something formal. So far, we only have official names for the first four episodes of Season 2: