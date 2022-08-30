Where to Watch Come Fly with Me? British Mockumentary Series Is Available on Vudu!

Matt Lucas and David Walliams are the creators and stars of the British mockumentary television comedy series Come Fly with Me. The series premiered on BBC One on December 25, 2010, with narration provided by Lindsay Duncan.

A parody of the British documentaries Airport and Airline, the three fictional airlines in the series are low-cost British airline FlyLo (a parody of Flybe, Ryanair, and EasyJet), low-cost Irish airline Our Lady Air (a parody of Ryanair and Aer Lingus), and major British airline Great British Air. The series also features a major airport and real-life passengers (a parody of British Airways).

Plot

It was revealed in June 2010 that Little Britain’s Lucas and Walliams would be reuniting for a new comedy series set in an airport that was a parody of the British documentaries Airport and Airline.

Check More: Where to Watch Pretty Little Liars Original Sin? American Slasher Clears the Mom’s Responsibility & Hbo Max Broadcast the Remaining Three Episodes!

Beginning in August, the pair spent two weeks at Robin Hood Airport in Doncaster and Sheffield filming Come Fly with Me. In addition to filming at Pinewood Studios and Liverpool John Lennon Airport for a further three weeks, sequences were also shot at London’s Stansted Airport.

Cast

Owner of the budget airline FlyLo and a double-chinned, flamboyantly idiotic Arab, Omar Baba (Walliams). Stelios Haji-Ioannou, a Greek Cypriot businessman who pioneered “low-cost aviation,” is mocked by Baba (the founder of EasyJet).

Precious Little (Lucas), a Jamaican woman in her fifties who claims to be a devoted Christian, is the manager of the coffee shop at the airport. Precious intentionally creates issues that result in the kiosk being forced to close, allowing her to take the day off. “Praise the Lord!” is her go-to catchphrase.

Moses Beacon (Walliams) is Great British Air’s gushing, effeminate executive passenger relation officer. Moses also runs a charity organization called WishWings, which purports to pay for vacations for sick kids but in reality, only allows Moses to partake in the gay nightlife while leaving the kid in a hotel or even at home. When he hasn’t made a pun, he often ends sentences with “if you’ll excuse the pun.”

Ian Foot (Walliams) is the pretentious, racial, and bigoted head of immigration who frequently makes up absurd justifications for refusing to let a foreigner into the nation, including individuals like the Polish ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Tommy Reid (Lucas) is a young, dim-witted Scot who works at Happy Burger, one of the fast-food restaurants in the airport. Unaware that the two careers are wholly unrelated, he aspires to progress to becoming a pilot.

Taaj Manzoor (Lucas) is a young British-Pakistani man who works as a member of FlyLo’s mobile ground crew. He has a beard that drapes over his chin and a shaven head.

Stephen Thomas Erlewine’s Review of Come Fly with Me

Come Fly With Me, Frank Sinatra’s debut collaboration with arranger Billy May, was a fun diversion from the gloomy Where Are You because it was built around a lighthearted vacation concept. It is immediately apparent that the music in the compilation is meant to be enjoyable from the opening swinging notes of Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen’s “Come Fly With Me,” which was written at Sinatra’s request.

Check More: Where to Watch Joshua Usyk? Watch the Rematch for The Heavyweight World Championship on Sunday!

On the album, Sinatra and May sing oldies like “Moonlight in Vermont” and “April in Paris,” as well as lighthearted songs like “The Isle of Capri” and “On the Road to Mandalay,” as they take listeners on a musical journey around the globe.

Check More: Where to Watch Straight Outta Compton Movie? Is Straight Outta Compton Available on Us Netflix in 2022?

The Best Way to Watch Come Fly with Me

Come Fly With Me is available on Vudu for rental or purchase and streaming.