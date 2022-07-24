Where to Watch Comic Con 2022? Date, Time, Location, and Other Information

The San Diego Comic-Con is returning to the San Diego Convention Center in person for the first time since 2019. It is expected to be a thrilling event that will share a wealth of new information regarding upcoming motion pictures and television series, from Marvel Studios to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and more.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022: When, Where, and How to Watch

Comic-Con will hold its first in-person event in 2019 in 2022, making it a milestone year for the convention. Due to problems with the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier iterations of the Con were either abandoned or converted to a digital format. There are other ways for fans to feel the thrill of Comic-Con, which is presently taking place in the San Diego Convention Center, even though there isn’t an official stream for people around the world to join in on.

IGN will be holding its own live program on Days 2 and 3 of SDCC 2022, which will feature panels and shows from some of the biggest names in the business, including Marvel, DC, Star Trek, HBO, and many more. For live updates, you can also follow IGN on Twitter and Facebook. The live event will be aired on IGN’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube.

What news is Marvel anticipated to present at Comic-Con?

The studio’s return to Hall H this year has been confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Marvel plans to have a sizable presence at this year’s expo because Hall H is the con’s largest space. On July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, that Marvel Studios panel is scheduled to begin.

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s projects were all revealed by Feige during the studio’s 2019 panel (MCU). The majority of those projects have since been launched on Disney Plus or in theaters, leaving fans to question what the MCU will be doing after that. Feige indicated that the panel will address questions regarding the direction of the MCU when he revealed plans for this year’s event during press for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” saying “we are excited to go and talk about the future.”

Marvel’s panel is sure to provide some interesting insights, whether it contains updates on already announced projects like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She-Hulk” or announcements for brand-new motion pictures and television series. However, fans should remember that Marvel will also have a significant presence at the D23 Expo in September, so it might reserve its most significant announcements for that occasion.

Can I stream news from Comic-Con panels and other studios?

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it’s unlikely that any major panels will be live-streamed, although it’s possible that some snippets and teasers may appear on different studio YouTube accounts following the event.

Amazon Studios is the only other business besides Marvel that has announced any type of Livestream coverage. Despite not streaming its panels, the studio did reveal a Livestream Q&A to coincide with the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” event on July 22.

You may witness the cast members’ Q&A immediately following the panel on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram Live, Twitch, and Amazon Live. The July 22 webcast begins at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 IGN Live Show Schedule

IGN’s live show will be held in San Diego on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, 2022, as was previously reported. Find out who and when will be appearing on our live program in the list below (all timings are Pacific Standard Time):

July 22nd, Friday

You can view the stream from Day One of Comic-Con if you missed us live yesterday.

3 pm

Monster Ball Super (The first 20 minutes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection”

3:30 pm

William Shatner (Read the most recent interview with IGN here!)

4 pm

Primal

4:30 pm

Batman Knights (See the new Gotham Knights gameplay trailer)

MultiVersus (See the new MultiVersus characters)

5 pm

Body, Body, Body

Batman & Lois

Archer

5:30 pm

The Harley Quinn

5:45 pm

Only on Saints Row

6 pm

White Girls

Village of Resident Evil

Prey

6:30 pm

III Clerks

The first year of The Riddler

23rd of July, Saturday

3 pm

The Power Rings from The Lord of the Rings (See the newest Rings of Power trailer)

3:30 pm

The Sandman (View the Netflix original film’s trailer here)

Both Tuca and Bertie

4 pm

The gods’ wrath, Shazam! (See the trailer for Shazam 2)

King of the Dragons

Dead of the Night (View the newest Walking Dead spin-off series)

4:30 pm

What We Do Behind the Scenes

Protocol of Callisto

6 pm

For All of Humanity (The show will return for a fourth season)

Picard, Star Trek (See the season 3 teaser)

Strange New Worlds in Star Trek (Learn about the crossover from season two.)

Wrestling Only Elite

The highlight of the lead-up: D&D

In case you missed it, on July 20th, IGN held a TikTok Live event at the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience. Viewers witnessed the experience firsthand and heard from the cast and crew of the movie: