Where to Watch Dakaichi Movie? Japanese Manga Series Is available on Funimation!

The title of a Japanese manga series by Hashigo Sakurabi is Dakaichi: I’m Being Harassed By the Sexiest Man of the Year (Japanese: 1, Hepburn: Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu.). It has been serialized in the yaoi monthly magazine Magazine Be Boy since July 2013 and has been compiled in eight tank-bon volumes. From October 5 to December 28, 2018, a television version of an anime series produced by CloverWorks aired. In October 2021, a Spanish-language animation feature based on manga made its debut.

Where to Watch Dakaichi Movie

In the entertainment sector, Takato Saij, who has been acting since he was a little child, has won the title of “sexiest man of the year” for five years running. A youthful newbie actor named Junta Azumaya, however, has taken his status as the leader. Junta loves Takato and strongly admires him, in contrast to the way that Takato views Junta as a rival.

Where to Watch Dakaichi Movie Characters

Saij Takato (Takato Saij)

Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi

Azumaya Junta is the name of the organization.

Yki Ono provided the voiceover.

Ayagi Chihiro (Chihiro Ayagi)

spoken by Takuya Sat

Narumiya Ry, sometimes known as Ry,

voice of Yuma Uchida

Usaka Kazuomi (Kazuomi Usaka)

performed by Kohsuke Toriumi

Arisu Kiyotaka is his full name.

voiced by Wataru Hatano

The name Celes is Seresu.

Show Hayamiprovided the voiceover.

Tomás (Toma)

spoken by Fukushi Ochiai

Where to Watch Dakaichi Movie

I’m Being Harassed by the Sexiest Man of the Year, from the popular yaoi series Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu, will be adapted into an anime movie and released this fall, according to Aniplex. Since the anime series ended three years ago, fans have been clamoring for an animated adaptation of the well-known Spain arc of Hashigo Sakurabi’s manga series, which will be featured in the next film.

The Dakaichi manga series has sold over 4 million copies. In the teaser picture, Takato Saijo and Junta Azumaya, our two terribly attractive main protagonists, are shown longingly staring at the viewer against a backdrop of a romantic Spanish romance and a flurry of rose petals. It’s impossible to wait long for fall.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa, Yoshimi Narita, and Masaru Yokoyama will all take up their previous jobs as directors, writers, and composers of anime series. After the 2018 series significantly exceeded our expectations, CloverWorks is also returning to animate the movie, and we couldn’t be happier about it. As for the music in the teaser trailer, we’re a little bit smitten. The scene is undoubtedly set.

Takato Saijo, the handsome man with black hair who has won the title of “Sexiest Man of the Year” for five years straight, is the focus of the television series. The chilly Takato is not having it when Junta Azumaya, a vivacious newcomer actor, breaks his winning streak. until he finds himself being blackmailed by Junta in exchange for physical adoration, at which point things become more difficult. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation offer the Dakaichi anime series for streaming.