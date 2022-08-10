Where to Watch Dana White Contender Series? when Does It Begin, and How Do You Watch It?

The second episode of Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series will air on Tuesday, August 2. The five-match combat program will be hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will provide UFC president Dana White another chance to scout potential talent. Those who compete will then have the possibility to win contracts. The tournament begins at 8 p.m. ET and will only be broadcast on ESPN+.

Chris Duncan (8-1) vs. Charlie Campbell at lightweight will be the main event of the episode (6-1). On the bill are also matches between flyweights Shannon Ross (13-5) and Vinicius Salvador (13-4), welterweights Billy Goff (7-2) and Shimon Smotritsky (8-1), heavyweights Danilo Suzart (9-1) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0), and featherweights Francis Marshall (5-0) and Connor Matthews (5-0).

How to observe fights

View on ESPN+. Get the ESPN app, watch ESPN, and check the TV listings.

Do not possess ESPN+. Click here to purchase.

FreightCenter is another option, providing real-time updates for every bout card.

A battle card for Tuesday

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Lightweight: Achilles Estremadura versus Maheshate Maheshate

Justin Burlinson vs. Yohan Lainesse at welterweight

Erisson Ferreira da Silva vs. Qiu Lun at men’s flyweight

Canaan Kawaihae and Jonas Bilharinho compete in featherweight men.

Men’s flyweight matchup: Juan Puerta vs. Shang Shifa

Results

TKO wins for Joe Pyfer over Osman Diaz (1:39 of Round 2)

By unanimous judgment, Anton Turkalj defeats Acio Dos Santos (29-28×2, 30-27)

By unanimous decision, Dennis Buzukja defeats Kaleio Romero (29-28×3)

Alessandro Costa defeats Juan Andres Luna in a tie-breaker (30-27, 29-28×2)

On DWCS 2022’s first night, Dana White expresses his dissatisfaction.

Dana White expressed his dissatisfaction with the opening night performances at the DWCS season 6 post-fight press conference.

Joe Pyfer, according to White, gave a performance of the highest caliber on Tuesday night, he informed the media:

This UFC feeder program has produced several of the top prospects in the UFC today.

Some fighters who have claimed their UFC contracts through DWCS include women’s flyweight Antonia Shevchenko, women’s flyweight championship contender Taila Santos, No. 13 rated bantamweight Sean O’Malley, and welterweight Geoff Neal.