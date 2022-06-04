Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2: How Can I Watch the Second Season of Demon Slayer for Free Online?

This anime series, Kimetsu no Yaiba, is unquestionably one of the most popular ones out there right now. After a record-breaking box office runs for the show’s 2020 film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, the show is finally returning for Season 2. However, will Netflix be able to view the latest installment?

Based on the manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gorge, Demon Slayer takes place in Japan during the early twentieth century, during which time demonic creatures prowl the land. After his sister is transformed into a monster, Tanjiro Kamado sets out on a mission to save her. Meanwhile, he joins the ancient Demon Slayer Corps., which is dedicated to killing demons with super-powered weaponry in the name of justice.

A new character, Tengen Uzui, is introduced in the second season (known as the Entertainment District Arc) as Tanjiro struggles to come to terms with the loss of his best friend in the original film. Are you all set to see the latest episode of Demon Slayer? All the information you need to know is here:

IS DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX?

I’m sorry, but that’s not the case. Netflix has yet to announce a launch date for the second season of Demon Slayer, which is presently unavailable on the streaming platform.

Related: Judas and The Black Messiah Where to Watch: How To Watch ‘judas and The Black Messiah!

WHAT IS THE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE ON HULU?

Yesterday! Hulu premiered Season 2 of Demon Slayer on Sunday, December 5, so you can watch the first episode and the rest of the Season 2 episodes there right now. The good news is that they’re subtitled rather than dubbed. Otherwise, it’s bad news unless you like dubbed. This season’s ninth episode of Demon Slayer (titled “Infiltrating the Entertainment District”) will air on December 12.

According to Anime News Network, season 2 on Fuji TV will air over the course of two seasons of three months each, of course, in the fall and winter. Afternoon reruns will begin at 11.15 pm each Sunday (Japan time). After a seven-episode run of Mugen Train, the anime’s Entertainment District arc will begin, and it will feature more scenes removed from the original film. There will also be an entirely new episode that takes place before the events of Mugen Train, according to Polygon’s statement. A new story arc will begin airing on October 10.

WHAT WILL THE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 PLOT BE?

The second season of the anime, titled the Entertainment District Arc, is planned to follow up where Mugen Train left off and adapt the respective narratives of the Demon Slayer manga. Tengen Uzui, the Hahira with sound-commanding abilities who appears prominently in a crucial visual released by the anime, will play a major role in Yuukaku-story. hen’s

Related: Where to Watch that 70s Show: The Actors of Netflix’s that ’90s Show Spin-Off that ’70s Show Will Return!

They proceed to Yoshiwara’s notorious red-light district with the senior demon slayer on their trail in order to find out who is behind the recent spate of attacks in the area. Tanjirou and Nezuko are expected to make substantial progress in the second season as Hashira’s intricate world is further explored.

Critics have expressed concern that the Japanese broadcast home of Demon Slayer, Fuji TV, will be harmed by its position in a red-light district. According to Anime News Network, Fuji TV’s head of programming, Yuriko Nakamura, announced in September that the show would go through the customary standards-and-practices assessment before airing ‘without alterations.’

Related: Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen: Watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix!

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2?

The answer to that question is, yes. During the Kimetsu-Sai Online: Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival, a special online event broadcast on Japanese streaming provider Abema TV, the official teaser for Demon Slayer season 2 was unveiled.

There has been an official trailer for The Entertainment District Arc, with subtitles in English, released by Aniplex USA on July 5. Shamisen-playing Uzui narrates the Yoshiwara geisha-themed trailer, which shows Zenitsu and Tanjirou ready for battle. The video is here:

WHERE IS DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 STREAMING?

Crunchyroll and Funimation both have the second season of Demon Slayer streaming right now. Ad-supported versions of both sites are available for a fee, as are ad-free versions.