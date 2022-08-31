Where to Watch Desperate Housewives? How To Watch Desperate Housewives on Disney+ when It Debuts?

The Disney+ streaming service will launch on February 23 with the addition of the venerable comedy-drama Desperate Housewives.

In the fictional town of Fairview, Wisteria Lane is home to Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria), and Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman). The program centers on these characters as they reside there.

After a tragedy occurs in the neighborhood, the group of ladies must deal with relationships, family life, and crimes that are typically kept behind closed doors.

How to Watch Desperate Housewives

Currently, Desperate Housewives is available on Hulu Plus. On Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, you may rent or buy Desperate Housewives to stream.

Check More: How to Watch Where the Crawdads Sing Movie? Are You on Netflix Where the Crawdads Sing?

How to Watch Desperate Housewives Online from Outside Your Home Country

Because of geo-blocking restrictions, you may have trouble connecting to your chosen VOD platform when traveling and trying to access local streaming services. As a result, you can’t binge-watch Desperate Housewives.

Fortunately, a drama doesn’t need to ensue. No matter where you are, you may watch Desperate Housewives by downloading the greatest VPN(opens in a new tab). This indispensable tool allows you to view all of your favorite shows live or on-demand just like you were watching them at home with your husband, gardener, or significant other. It does this by changing your IP address.

How to Access Desperate Housewives Free of Charge in The Us Online

On Hulu, you can view all 180 episodes of Desperate Housewives. With a 30-day free trial period and the option to unsubscribe at any time, new customers have no obligation to continue their subscription after that point. This enables die-hard fans to watch all 8 seasons of the show without incurring any fees.

Check More: Where to Watch Pretty Little Liars Original Sin? American Slasher Clears the Mom’s Responsibility & Hbo Max Broadcast the Remaining Three Episodes!

If this well-known platform appeals to you, you can access a vast library of (ad-supported) TV series and movies for only $5.99 per month, including The Handmaid’s Tale, the Hulu original Little Fires Everywhere, and Academy Award-winning films like Parasite. Upgrade to Ad-Free Hulu for an additional $6 per month to get rid of obtrusive interruptions.

How can Canadians watch Desperate Housewives online?

Desperate Housewives may now be watched in Canada thanks to Amazon Prime Video. In most of Canada, they provide a 30-Day Free Trial, while Quebec citizens only receive a partial free pass—two months for the price of one. But the CND$7.99 monthly charge is more than reasonable.

Desperate Housewives can be seen in its entirety over a period of 60 days, and you can also stream Amazon Originals like the ominous superhero thriller The Boys or the sci-fi comedy Upload.

Spend money on a digital download if you enjoy watching shows with strong ensemble casts. If so, Desperate Housewives is available for purchase on Google Play and Apple iTunes for about $20CAN per season.

Check More: Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 5? Kevin Costner&s Tv Program New Teaser, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know!

How to access Desperate Housewives in the UK online

Amazon Prime Video is another option for UK viewers of the Wisteria Lane-based drama. It offers a one-month free trial that gives users access to roughly 2,000 TV series and over 18,000 movies, as well as limitless music and premium delivery. You will be charged £7.99 per month when your 30 days of obligation-free pleasure are over.

But if you sign up for an entire year, it just costs you £6.58 per month. How about if you are a student? You’ll receive six months for free instead of just one, so consider yourself lucky.

Buying individual episodes or complete seasons outright is another option available on Amazon. Given that seasons typically feature about 20 episodes each, and episodes cost between £1.99 and £2.99 apiece, depending on whether you buy it in SD or HD, buying the entire season is more cost-effective.