Where to Watch Despicable Me 3? It’s Possible to Rent or Buy Despicable Me 3 and Watch It Whenever You Want!

This is a call to all Minion fans! We have some great news to share with you.

According to a report by E! News, the release date for Despicable Me 3 on Netflix has been set for April 5.

There is no need to leave the comfort of your couch or bed to experience the sounds of minions.

And, of course, the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Miranda Cosgrove will be heard loud and clear for moviegoers to enjoy as well. When God meets his long-lost twin brother Dru, who wants to help him pull off one final theft in Despicable Me 3, the movie’s plot revolves around this reunion.

Despicable Me 3 Plot

Gru and Lucy Wilde, a married couple in the Anti-Villain League (AVL), are tasked with stopping Balthazar Bratt, a former child actor who became a supervillain after his show “Evil Bratt” was canceled when he reached adolescence, from stealing the Dumont diamond from the museum. Gru gets the gem back, but Bratt manages to flee. Furious, new Director Valerie Da Vinci ousts Gru and Lucy from the AVL after taking over for the departing Silas Ramsbottom.

Their adopted children Margo, Edith, and Agnes are informed of their discharge when Gru and Lucy return home. Mel, the leader of the Minions, abandons Gru after he refuses to return to becoming a villain, and his sidekick Dr. Nefario is frozen in carbonite[N 1] to find a new profession and ends up in jail.

Despicable Me 3 Voice Cast

Gru, the spy and former supervillain turned Anti-Villain League operative, Margo, Edith, and Agnes’ adoptive father, and Lucy’s husband is played by Steve Carell.

Gru’s long-lost twin brother, Dru, is also voiced by Carell.

An Anti-Villain League agent (Kristen Wiig) plays Lucy Wilde, the girls’ adoptive mom.

Former child star Trey Parker takes on the role of the evil Balthazar Bratt, an evil supervillain hell-bent on world dominance after becoming fascinated with the character he played as a kid.

Pierre Coffin in the roles of Mel, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and the rest of the Minion crew.

With Kyle Balda, Coffin voices a museum director and performs other voices.

Miranda Cosgrove portrays Margo, Gru and Lucy’s oldest and most intelligent adopted daughter, in this film adaptation of the popular children’s book.

Steve Coogan plays Anti-Villain League director Silas Ramsbottom, who steps down at the start of the film.

Besides Fritz, Coogan also voices Dru’s butler.

Valerie Da Vinci (Jenny Slate) is a tyrant member of the Anti-Villain League and the new director of the AVL.

Danny DeVito and Dana Gaier star as Edith and Lucy’s middle-school-aged adopted daughter, respectively.

Nev Scharrel portrays Agnes, Gru and Lucy’s youngest adopted daughter, who is both naive and immature. Elsie Fisher provided the original voice work for her in the first two films in the series.

as Dru and Gru’s mother, Julie Andrews

The robot Clive is voiced by Andy Nyman, and Adrian Ciscato plays the role of Niko, a Freedonian youngster who falls in love with Margo.

How to Watch Despicable Me 3

Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play all have Despicable Me 3 available for rent or purchase, so you can watch it on demand.