Where to Watch Dexter New Blood: New Blood Been Made Available on Netflix and Hulu?

When Dexter first came out on Netflix, it was widely considered one of the best shows ever. If you haven’t seen Michael C. Hall in Dexter: New Blood yet, you’re probably wondering where you can watch Dexter when it premieres on Nov. 7, 2021.

As a first-time binge watch or a re-watch, Dexter is one of the best shows out there. Look no further for a place to watch Dexter today if you’re in a hurry!

We’ll start with Netflix to see if we can find Dexter there at all.

Does Netflix have Dexter?

Unfortunately, this is not the case. There is no Netflix option to watch Dexter. As a result, Netflix has decided to remove Dexter: New Blood from its streaming options. Netflix has just released the final two seasons of Dexter the year before. Dexter will be pulled off Netflix at the end of the year. On the other hand, you won’t find the revival on Netflix. This show will be available on a streamer that we announce later. Dexter: New Blood isn’t the only Netflix series worth watching if you’re missing out on Showtime.

Watch Dexter: New Blood Online

This revival airs on Showtime every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. New episodes are broadcast at that time. New episodes can be streamed directly from Showtime’s website or app with a paid membership. If you’re looking for a genuine binge session,

you may wait until all 10 episodes have aired before watching the entire season on Showtime’s website or app. Showtime subscribers should not pass up this opportunity to see one of the year’s best shows. For those that don’t, Netflix has a good selection of the types of crime dramas we’ve discussed.

How do I watch DEXTER: New Blood?

Dexter: New Blood’s last episode is now available to view, as well as the entire first season. Weekly fresh episodes of Dexter were made available to both British and American audiences. Watch Dexter: New Blood on Showtime on Sundays at 21:00 EST if you’re in the United States! Sky Atlantic will rebroadcast the episode the next day at 22:00 GMT for British audiences in the United Kingdom.

There are other shows, like Succession, that air at the same time in both time zones, but that’s more of an agreement between HBO and the show. Dexter, like most other characters on television, must put up with some inconsistency. Before you catch up on Monday nights, be on the lookout for spoilers!.

How can I watch Dexter if I don’t have cable?

No Hulu subscription is required to view Dexter on Netflix or Hulu. Showtime-enabled streaming platforms like Hulu or Amazon Video allow you to stream Dexter. Dexter’s home on Showtime can be added to your Hulu, Amazon, etc. subscription for an additional fee.

Where to watch Dexter online

Showtime has all eight seasons of Dexter available for streaming. It’s likely that Dexter: New Blood will be accessible to stream in its entirety on Showtime after its initial run concludes. Showtime is the only location where you can get a subscription to Dexter and watch it for free. It is available on Showtime’s app, which you can download to your phone, tablet, or Smart TV and stream the show. You may also buy the premium channel through your cable, satellite, or streaming TV provider, like FuboTV.