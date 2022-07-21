Where to Watch Drake and Josh Show? American Teen Sitcom Streaming only On Hulu Plus!

American teen comedy Drake & Josh was developed by Dan Schneider for Nickelodeon. The television show centers on stepbrothers Drake Parker (Drake Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck), who coexist despite having very different personalities. Nancy Sullivan, Jonathan Goldstein, and Miranda Cosgrove are all featured in the show.

Schneider chose Bell and Peck to star in Drake & Josh since they had previously appeared together in The Amanda Show. The show has 4 seasons and 57 episodes in its run from January 11, 2004, to September 16, 2007. Drake & Josh Go Hollywood (2006) and Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh were two TV movies that were included (2008). “I Found a Way,” the series’ opening theme tune, was composed by Drake Bell and Backhouse Mike and is spoken by Bell.

Drake & Josh Show Plot

Drake Parker and Josh Nichols, two teenage stepbrothers, are the main characters of the show. They reside in San Diego, California, with Audrey, Megan, Drake’s younger sister, and Walter, Josh’s biological father. While Josh is an educated, clumsy, and awkward but very kind and caring person, Drake is cool and popular, has his own band, and is a ladies’ guy. The two guys frequently engage in comical misadventures and obstacles while juggling various adolescent issues.

Drake & Josh Show Cast

Drake Bell plays Drake Parker, who is the biological brother of Megan, Josh, Audrey’s kid, and Walter.

Josh Peck plays Josh Nichols, who is Walter’s biological son, Audrey’s stepson, and Drake and Megan’s stepbrother.

Audrey Parker-Nichols, who is played by Nancy Sullivan, is the biological mother of Megan, Drake, and Josh.

Walter Nichols, played by Jonathan Goldstein, is the biological father of Josh, Drake, and Megan.

Miranda Cosgrove plays Megan Parker, who is Audrey’s biological daughter, Walter’s stepdaughter, Josh’s stepsister, and Drake’s biological sister.

Where to Stream Drake & Josh

Drake & Josh is currently available on Hulu Plus. Drake & Josh may be watched online by renting or buying it on Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video.