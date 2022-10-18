Where to Watch Drive My Car: Is It Streaming on Amazon Prime?

Drive My Car, the first Japanese film to receive an Academy Award nomination will be the subject of much anticipation at this year’s ceremony.

The drama is nominated for four Oscars in 2022: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Drive My Car premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021, where it also received the award for Best Screenplay. The touching film recently won the award for Best Picture in a Foreign Language at the 2022 Golden Globes.

The film was adapted by Ryusuke Hamaguchi from Haruki Murakami’s short story collection Men Without Women.

After the death of his wife and creative inspiration, Oto Kafuku, the film follows the life of theatre director Ysuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) (Reika Kirishima).

After attending her funeral, he will relocate to Honshu, where he will be escorted to and from his new theatrical company’s performances.

In the wake of this event, Yusuke meets young female driver Misaki Watari (Tôko Miura). Unexpectedly, the two begin to feel a connection with one another.

Through one other’s support, they are able to grieve the loss of their loved ones and develop as persons. The film takes an unconventional approach to telling its story about love, loss, and the transformative potential of creativity.

When did Drive My Car premiere

Drive My Car debuted over a year ago, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Then in November 2021, it was released in theatres across the United States. Up until recently, it was exclusively available in theatres.

Where to watch and stream Drive My Car

There are a few cinemas showing Drive My Car. If you’d rather watch the Japanese drama Drive My Car without leaving your house, you can do so via HBO Max’s website or mobile app. Got HBO Max already?

To start watching, you’ll need to sign in with the credentials you use to access your TV service. For new customers, the monthly cost is $9.99, or for $14.99, they can upgrade to a premium plan that does not display advertisements.

It is also available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu for those who don’t subscribe to the streaming service. Adding Drive My Car to your Oscars-themed film night is a must.

What Is “Drive My Car” About?

The protagonist of “Drive My Car,” played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, is Yusuke Kafuku (based on a short tale by Haruki Murakami), a newly bereaved theatre artist who is offered the chance to direct a production of “Uncle Vanya” by Anton Chekhov at a theatre festival.

A shy young woman named Misaki Watari (Toko Miura) is given the task of driving him around in his red Saab 900 while he completes his residency.

The movie follows them as their friendship grows closer to the festival premiere. Yusuke, with Misaki’s encouragement, starts to sort through the lingering issues in his marriage and the demons from his past.

Watch the “Drive My Car” Trailer