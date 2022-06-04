Where to Watch Dune: How To Watch the Sci-Fi Remake Online?

Dune, a recent Oscar candidate for Best Picture, has returned to HBO Max after a brief hiatus from the streaming service. If you have an HBO Max membership, you can watch Dune for free, or you can purchase the epic movie on Prime Video in HD. You can also watch HBO for free with this free Hulu and HBO Max trial.

Dune: How to Get Tickets and Where to Watch

For a second time, Dune’s debut was delayed from its original 2021 theatrical release to 2021. The long-anticipated release of Dune on October 22, 2021, finally arrives after months of speculation.

Fandango is a great place to find showtimes and buy tickets for your local theatre. Search for showtimes for IMAX, 3D, or conventional cinemas and reserve your seats in advance so there is no line or waiting.

When Is Dune Available to Stream?

Episode one of HBO Max’s Dune will air on October 21, 2021. HBO Max is the only location to watch Dune online, and if you have an HBO subscription, you can watch it for free for the first 31 days after its theatrical premiere.

When and Where to Watch Dune on HBO Max

In order to watch Dune online, you’ll need an ad-free subscription to HBO Max, which costs $14.99 per month. If you have a membership, you can watch Dune on-demand for free as many times as you’d like. With HBO Max, you can watch Dune on your phone, tablet, laptop, or TV over a wired or wireless connection. Dune will be available on HBO Max for a total of 31 days after its launch, which means it will be removed from the service by the end of November.

How to watch Dune on HBO Max | Stream Dune Outside US on HBO Max

Dune was available on HBO Max for a period of 31 days beginning on October 21st, 2021, and ending on November 21st, 2021 Despite the fact that it has been removed from HBO Max, it is expected to reappear after its home distribution. You can get HBO Max for $14.99 per month if you missed Dune. The movie will not be available on the other HBO plan. HBO Max is available for free to Hulu subscribers for a limited time.

Here are the procedures to follow if you live outside the United States and wish to watch Dune on HBO Max:

Get HBO Max VPN with ExpressVPN! (30day money-back guarantee)

Get the VPN app and install it on your phone or tablet.

Choose from the list of American IP addresses.

Enter your HBO Max username and password to get started.

Try HBO Max’s Dune search

The film is enjoyable.

How to watch Dune 2021 on Netflix

Netflix doesn’t have the new section of Dune, but the 1980s version is still accessible to be streamed. While Warner Bros. owns other films like The Matrix Resurrection and Dune 2021, it is not available on Netflix at present. However, it is possible that dune will be available on Netflix after its home release on January 11th, 2022. However, based on its popularity and anticipated release dates on both HBO and Netflix, we can safely predict that it will be returning in the near future.

How to watch Dune in Australia

No VOD service in Australia has Dune available. To watch Dune on Virgin TV Go, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). Alternatively, you may rent it via Prime Video, but you’ll need a virtual private network.

Dune Won’t Be Available on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon

Due to the fact that some shows are available on HBO Max and Hulu as well as other streaming sites, there’s been some confusion over where to watch Dune online Dune, on the other hand, will only be available to watch through HBO Max in this instance. As a result of Paramount Pictures’ failure to make a new Dune film, Legendary Entertainment obtained the rights to produce the film.

On the 15th of September, Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film in theatres everywhere (which is why you might already have seen some reviews before it was available in the U.S.) As it has done in the past, Warner Bros. is releasing its films on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theatres.

Here is the direct link to HBO Max’s Dune.

Not even on Hulu with Live TV or as a streaming option, the movie will be available. HBO Max series like Rick and Morty is available to stream on Hulu, but Dune doesn’t appear to be available in this format. Neither Netflix nor Disney Plus will carry it, as HBO Max holds sole rights to it. A Quiet Place III will not be streamable on Paramount Plus, unlike A Quiet Place II,