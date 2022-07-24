Where to Watch El Clasico? When Does Real Madrid vs. Barcelona’s Preseason-Friendly Match Start?

On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid—two of Europe’s fiercest rivals—are scheduled to face off in a preseason friendly. Barcelona has previously competed in two exhibition matches and has won both of them. On the other side, Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in their opening preseason matchup on Sunday in the United States. Last year, Madrid took home the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

When and where will the preseason game between Real Madrid and Barcelona take place?

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, there will be a preseason El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The match will take place on July 24 at 8.30 a.m. (IST).

Check More: Where to Watch Cruella? When Will Cruella Be Free on Disney Plus?

El Clasico: How To Watch and Stream

Date: 07/23/2022

5:00 CET/0:00 EST is the time.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the location.

La 1 TVE and Fox Sports 2 are two television channels that are accessible.

Foxsports.com offers streaming services.

Affiliate relationships exist in managing Madrid. Despite the possibility of earning money from purchases made through affiliate links, these have no impact on editorial content at Vox Media.

Barça vs. Real Madrid

At the Allegiant Stadium, Real Madrid and Barcelona will square off.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off against each other once more in a preseason friendly on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live Football Score Streaming.

The only thing on the line for these two rivals is bragging rights, so they’ll be hellbent on building momentum before the new season begins in August. In their three preseason games while on tour in the United States, Barcelona won two and drew one.

Check More: Godzilla vs Kong Where to Watch? Godzilla vs Kong Is Streaming on Hbo Max!

On the other hand, Real Madrid won their 14th championship by defeating Liverpool 1-0 on that fateful Champions League night. They haven’t played a single game since.

The new additions and their line-ups against one another will be the game’s main draw. The most significant one thus far was the acquisition of Robert Lewandowski by Barcelona from Bayern Munich, along with Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Andreas Christensen. The only player who will likely be excluded because of his transfer predicament is Frenkie De Jong. Meanwhile, Real might start Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouamen, two of their recent additions.

Where will Real Madrid and Barcelona play their preseason friendly?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play in a preseason friendly at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

When will Real Madrid and Barcelona play a preseason friendly?

The Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preseason-friendly game is scheduled for Sunday, July 24, 2022.

When does Real Madrid vs. Barcelona’s preseason-friendly match start?

At 8:30 AM IST, Real Madrid and Barcelona’s preseason-friendly game will start.

Check More: Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season Four Part Two? What Are the Options for Watching It on The Internet?

Which television network will show the preseason friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Sony Sports Network will air the preseason-friendly game between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Where can I watch the preseason friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona live streaming?

Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against Barcelona will be live broadcast in India on Sony Liv.

Predicted lineups for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona’s defense consists of Marc-André ter Stegen, Sergio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, and Pablo Gavi, as well as Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Fernando Torres.

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Silva de Goes, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Jr. are the players for Real Madrid.