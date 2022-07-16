Where to Watch Elvis Movie 2022? Is Elvis Going to Be Streamed on Hbo Max?

This weekend marks the theatrical release of Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited musical biography Elvis.

This new Elvis film, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also known as Elvis Presley, promises to be a wild and imaginative experience. This is Baz Luhrmann, after all—the same director who gave us The Great Gatsby (2001), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and Romeo + Juliet (1996). (2013). There is little question that Elvis will be similarly strange and controversial.

But isn’t that what makes it interesting? This is a summertime film you don’t want to miss, with Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee all appearing. Find out where to watch the Elvis movie and when to watch it streaming by continuing to read.

Where to Watch the New Elvis Movie:

When Elvis opens in the United States on Friday, June 24, a movie theater is currently the only place to see him perform. Fandango allows you to look up a showing at a theater close to you. Elvis will be available to stream on HBO Max after 45 days in theaters. Continue reading to learn more.

Check More: Golden Boy Anime Where to Watch? The Best Place to View the Anime Series “golden Boy”!

Is Elvis Going to Be Streamed on Hbo Max?

In 2022, HBO Max will not be streaming theatrical movies, thus the new Elvis movie won’t be available to watch on HBO Max at the same time as it debuts in theaters. Warner Bros. decided to offer their theatrical slate on streaming simultaneously last year, allowing HBO Max users to view movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. However, this year’s Warner Bros. theatrical releases will initially screen for 45 days in cinemas before migrating to HBO Max.

On HBO Max, when Will Elvis Be Streaming?

Elvis should premiere on HBO Max on Monday, August 8, 2022, which is 45 days after the film’s June 24 theatrical release. The Batman and Fantastic Beasts both arrived at HBO Max precisely 45 days after their theatrical debuts, thus this would adhere to the same schedule.

Is the Elvis Movie Going to Be on Vod or Digital?

Yes. Elvis will be accessible for purchase or rental after its theatrical release in addition to being streamed on HBO Max and other digital services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

Does Netflix Have the Elvis Movie?

No. Due to the fact that HBO Max will be the film’s streaming home, Elvis is not currently streaming on Netflix and is unlikely to do so very soon. You’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max or buy the movie on VOD in August if you want to view the new Elvis movie at home.

Check More: Where to Watch the Breakfast Club? Stream the Breakfast Club Online on Hulu Plus!

Is Elvis on Netflix?

Netflix does not provide Elvis to watch. Depending on the plan you choose, there are several membership fees to access Netflix’s enormous collection of movies and television shows: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 per month for the standard plan, and $19.99 per month for the premium plan.

Does Hulu offer any Elvis Presley content?

Additionally, they aren’t on Hulu! However, the starting price for this streaming service right now is $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the entire year. It costs $12.99 a month for the version without ads, $64.99 for Hulu + Live TV, or $70.99 for ad-Free Hulu + Live TV.

Elvis is there a Disney Plus?

Elvis isn’t present on Disney+, demonstrating that the Mouse House doesn’t control every franchise! Disney+ is available for a membership charge of $79.99 per year or $7.99 per month. It is home to content from “Star Wars,” “Marvel,” “Pixar,” National Geographic, ESPN, STAR, and many other popular brands. There is no advertising, so joining Disney+ is undoubtedly worthwhile if you’re a fan of any one of these companies.

Elvis is it on HBO Max?

We apologize, but HBO Max does not have Elvis. For $14.99 per month, HBO Max offers a ton of content. This membership is ad-free and gives you access to all of the movies in the HBO Max collection. The streaming service unveiled a far less expensive, $9.99 per month, ad-supported edition.

Check More: Where to Watch Normal People? Normal People Is Available to Watch Now on Hulu!

Elvis is there on Amazon Video?

Sadly, Amazon Prime Video does not offer a free way to watch Elvis. However, you can select other shows and movies to watch from there because it offers a huge selection of programs and films to choose from for $14.99 per month.